Twitter
Headlines

Virat Kohli to miss third India vs England Test? Report says star batter is....

Manoj Bajpayee's Joram to be available on OTT, but there is a catch

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance's shares climb to all-time high, Rs 41860 crore added in one day, market cap nears...

IND vs ENG: Sachin Tendulkar’s epic reaction to Yashasvi Jaiswal’s ton in 2nd Test wins hearts online

Hero Heroine: Filming of Divyah Khosla Kumar's bilingual film commences in Hyderabad, makers release new poster

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Virat Kohli to miss third India vs England Test? Report says star batter is....

Manoj Bajpayee's Joram to be available on OTT, but there is a catch

IND vs ENG: Sachin Tendulkar’s epic reaction to Yashasvi Jaiswal’s ton in 2nd Test wins hearts online

14 most-followed Indian celebs on Instagram

Health benefits of eating walnuts in morning

Most runs by Indian batters on Day 1 of Test match

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Manoj Bajpayee's Joram to be available on OTT, but there is a catch

Sandeep Reddy Vanga slams Kiran Rao's comment on Kabir Singh promoting misogyny: 'Aamir Khan almost attempts rape in...'

Hero Heroine: Filming of Divyah Khosla Kumar's bilingual film commences in Hyderabad, makers release new poster

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Manoj Bajpayee's Joram to be available on OTT, but there is a catch

Manoj Bajpayee's critically-acclaimed, survival thriller, Joram is currently available to rent on Prime Video.

article-main

Simran Singh

Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 08:05 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer, critically acclaimed, survival thriller Joram is now available on OTT. Prime Video has announced that the movie is now available for rent on the digital platform. Manoj Bajpayee shared the update on his social media handle and shared the link to the movie on his bio. 

Manoj Bajpayee and Smita Tambe-starrer Joram and Aparshakti Khurrana and Ishwak Singh-starrer Berlin bagged several honours. Zee Studios emerged as the powerhouse behind the award-winning films Joram and Berlin at the South Asian International Film Festival. Joram is Manoj's third collaboration with director Devashish Makhija after Tandav and Bhosale. 

Manoj shared the announcement on his social media, and wrote, "Your favourite survival thriller has now arrived on Amazon Prime! So what are you waiting for? Watch #Joram on @primevideoin (Link in bio)." 

Here's the post

Released in cinemas on December 8, Joram met with favourable response from critics but the film failed commercially. Manoj Bajpayee reacted to the film's dismissal at the box office. In an interview with News18, Manoj Bajpayee said, "I’ve always spoken against the obsession with box office. I’ve always believed that it has ruined the culture of filmmaking in our country. Numbers being thrown at people’s faces isn’t the right thing to do." 

He further added that what has caused more harm is that even the audience has started speaking that language and said, "In a conversation with them, they’ll suddenly quote the amount that a film has made. They feel that if a film has collected Rs 100 crore or above, it’s a very good film and that it qualifies for all kinds of honours in this country," He further said, "This mindset has ruined everything related to our cinema movement. It has done so much damage to the aspect of creativity in the film industry." 

Manoj on Animal and Sam Bahadur affecting Joram

Talking about how Animal and Sam Bahadur impacted Joram, Manoj Bajpayee said, "We knew that Animal and Sam Bahadur are two very big films. A lot of money was spent on both films. There was and still a hype around Animal. But we couldn’t afford to spend that much money on our film because Joram was a different kind of a film and we could only allot a certain amount of money to promote and publicize it." 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who leads Rs 50132 crore govt company, she's first female to...

Meet IIM graduate, sold Rs 2223 crore firm to company that lost Rs 180806 crore valuation, he is…

Ram Temple in Ayodhya gets whopping donation since consecration ceremony, 25 lakh devotees offer...

Watch: Angry devotees file police complaint against Dhanush as he shoots his next in Tirupati, causes huge traffic jams

Salman Khan roasts Himesh Reshammiya for this reason in viral throwback video: 'Kitne Anu Malik ke...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE