Manoj Bajpayee's Joram to be available on OTT, but there is a catch

Manoj Bajpayee's critically-acclaimed, survival thriller, Joram is currently available to rent on Prime Video.

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer, critically acclaimed, survival thriller Joram is now available on OTT. Prime Video has announced that the movie is now available for rent on the digital platform. Manoj Bajpayee shared the update on his social media handle and shared the link to the movie on his bio.

Manoj Bajpayee and Smita Tambe-starrer Joram and Aparshakti Khurrana and Ishwak Singh-starrer Berlin bagged several honours. Zee Studios emerged as the powerhouse behind the award-winning films Joram and Berlin at the South Asian International Film Festival. Joram is Manoj's third collaboration with director Devashish Makhija after Tandav and Bhosale.

Manoj shared the announcement on his social media, and wrote, "Your favourite survival thriller has now arrived on Amazon Prime! So what are you waiting for? Watch #Joram on @primevideoin (Link in bio)."

Released in cinemas on December 8, Joram met with favourable response from critics but the film failed commercially. Manoj Bajpayee reacted to the film's dismissal at the box office. In an interview with News18, Manoj Bajpayee said, "I’ve always spoken against the obsession with box office. I’ve always believed that it has ruined the culture of filmmaking in our country. Numbers being thrown at people’s faces isn’t the right thing to do."

He further added that what has caused more harm is that even the audience has started speaking that language and said, "In a conversation with them, they’ll suddenly quote the amount that a film has made. They feel that if a film has collected Rs 100 crore or above, it’s a very good film and that it qualifies for all kinds of honours in this country," He further said, "This mindset has ruined everything related to our cinema movement. It has done so much damage to the aspect of creativity in the film industry."

Manoj on Animal and Sam Bahadur affecting Joram

Talking about how Animal and Sam Bahadur impacted Joram, Manoj Bajpayee said, "We knew that Animal and Sam Bahadur are two very big films. A lot of money was spent on both films. There was and still a hype around Animal. But we couldn’t afford to spend that much money on our film because Joram was a different kind of a film and we could only allot a certain amount of money to promote and publicize it."