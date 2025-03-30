Apart from Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat, The Family Man 3 will bring back original cast members including Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur, and Vedant Sinha. The show will release in November on Prime Video.

Created and directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the Prime Video series The Family Man is set to return for its third season in 2025. Manoj Bajpayee, who headlines the show as a "middle class guy and a world-class spy" Srikant Tiwari, has now revealed that The Family Man 3 will release in November and has confirmed that Jaideep Ahlawat is the latest addition to the cast.

When the Gangs of Wasseypur actor was asked about an update on The Family Man 3, he told OTT Play, "Nothing more than what is already out, but The Family Man Season 3 is releasing in November this year. You must have already heard in the news that there is a new inclusion in the show. We cast Jaideep Ahlawat in the show two years ago, and he has done very well with Paatal Lok Season 2. To our luck, he is in Season 3 of The Family Man. This season is massive and very beautiful." The exact release date of The Family Man 3 hasn't been announced yet.

As per reports, Jaideep Ahlawat will play the main antagonist in the upcoming show. Talking about the same, a source had told Filmfare in January, "It’s really unfair to reveal character arcs and key storylines of a show or film that hasn’t been released. But I can tell you that Jaideep has a very prominent role in The Family Man Season 3. His character will go up against Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikanth, and audiences will get to watch these two legends of the screen play off each other’s energies."

Apart from Bajpayee and Ahlawat, The Family Man 3 will bring back original cast members including Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur, and Vedant Sinha. The first season, which debuted on Prime Video in 2019, received glowing reviews. The second season, that also featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu, premiered in 2021 and was also praised by the critics and audiences.