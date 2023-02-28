Manoj Bajpayee reveals Sharmila Tagore is 'very shy', says she is 'uncomfortable in a room full....'

Manoj Bajpayee/File Photo

One of the most versatile actors in the Bollywood industry who keeps entertaining his audience with a variety of characters, Manoj Bajpayee, is once again ready to entertain fans with his upcoming movie Gulmohar which also features Sharmila Tagore. While promoting his film, he talks about his equation with his co-star and reveals that they both share a great friendly bond.

While talking to Curly Tales, Manoj Bajpayee said, “Meeting her for the first time you met get blenched because Sharmila ji doesn’t open up, she is very shy and very uncomfortable in a room full of strangers but we have grown up watching them, so when I reached the sets I told her I saw this and that and that I am very excited to work with you and she replied, “okay Manoj just sit down and calm down” ”

The Family Man star revealed that he used to sing songs from her movie subconsciously in front of her and says, “I used to keep singing her songs subconsciously and she used to come from behind pull my ears and say, “Can you please shut up, just shut up, stop singing this song, Manoj” ”

The Gulmohar actor continued to say, “My relationship with Sharmila ji started on a great note and is still going. She treats me like a colleague or a junior but sometimes she also treats me like a friend. It’s very warm”

For the unversed, The movie Gulmohar revolves around the story of a family that prepares to move out of their home but their secrets hold them back. Rahul V. Chittella directional stars Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore, Amol Palekar, Nargis Nandal, Suraj Sharma, Kaveri Seth, and Simran in prominent roles. The movie is going to release on 3rd March on Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile on the work front, Other than Gulmohar, Manoj Bajpayee also has Apoorv Singh Karki’s Bandaa in the pipeline. The courtroom drama has completed the shoot in Jaipur and Mumbai and is all set to release this year.

