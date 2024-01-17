Headlines

DNA TV Show: How to protect yourself from Call Forwarding Scam

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: India beat Afghanistan in second Super Over thriller, sweep series 3-0

PM Modi, Mohanlal, Mammootty attend Suresh Gopi's daughter wedding in Guruvayur temple, see photos and videos

Confusion Galore: Why was Rohit Sharma allowed to bat in second Super Over after retiring hurt in IND vs AFG 3rd T20I?

'Understand actions that countries take in self defence': India on Iran missile strike in Pakistan

Bollywood

Manoj Bajpayee reveals his viral shirtless photo with six-pack abs was photoshopped: 'It's impossible to...'

Manoj Bajpayee shares the truth behind his viral shirtless photo with six-pack abs.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 09:16 PM IST

Manoj Bajpayee/Instagram
On the first day of 2024, Manoj Bajpayee broke the internet when he shared his shirtless photo with six-pack abs. Taking to the Instagram, the National Award-winning actor posted his bare-chested photo and wrote, "New Year New Me! Dekho delicious soup ka meri body pe asar. Ekdum killer look hai na? (See how delicious soup has transformed my body. It's absolutely a killer look, isn’t it?)."  His photo went viral on the internet with netizens sharing their surprise on his jaw-dropping transformation.

Now, Manoj has revealed the truth behind his shirtless photo. The actor has shared that the picture was not real and was photoshopped. He disclosed that it was the streaming platform Netflix's decision to start the promotional campaign for his recently released web series Killer Soup with that viral post.

Talking to IndiaToday.in about his viral shirtless photo, Manoj said, "It was photoshopped and not real. That's not my body. It's impossible to do something like that. It was their decision, a marketing strategy, to start the campaign for Killer Soup. Even if I want, I cannot have such a body as I do all kinds of films. Those six-packs would not suit many of my characters."

Also starring Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead role, Killer Soup started streaming on Netflix on January 11. Created and directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the show is the story of Swathi (Konkona) who tries to replace her husband Prabhakar (Manoj) with her lover Umesh (also Manoj), his doppelganger. The black comedy crime thriller received positive to mixed reviews from audiences and critics.

