Manoj Bajpayee reveals he saw Shah Rukh Khan losing his 'entire family', says '26 saal ke umar mein...'

Credit: Manoj Bajpayee-Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

Manoj Bajpayee, who is one of the most talented actors in the country, recently said that he has a huge respect for Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan as he saw him losing his ‘entire family and everything’ and then making his own name in the industry.

The actor, who is busy promoting Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, while speaking to Lallantop said, “Mujhe bahut khushi hoti hain usko uss mukaam pe dekh ke, jiss tarah ke duniya usne khadi ki apne liye. Ek vyakti jiska pura duniya ujadh chuka that. 26 saal ke umar mein aur uska pura parivaar ja chuka tha, phir usne apni duniya khadi . Parivaar apna create kiya, apne liye itna bada naam, izaat banaya (I feel very happy to see Shah Rukh Khan at the hieght that he is now. The way he has created his own world, after losing his entire family at the young age of 25 is commendable. He created his own space, his own family. He worked hard to achieve all the fame and name that he now has).”

He further mentioned, “Main isliye respect karta hoon kyunki main unke aas paas saare doston mein tha, jisne dekha tha uske saath yeh sab hote hue. Mere liye kabhi Shah Rukh ke liye koi kadvahat nahi ho sakti (I respect him because I was one of his friends who had seen him at his worst. I can never be bitter about Shah Rukh’s success).”

Manoj also revealed that during his initial days in the industry, he used to meet SRK on a regular basis. However, they don’t get time to meet now as they are busy in their own worlds but they have respect for each other.

Meanwhile, in a recent with Curly Tales, Manoj Bajpayee revealed that he followed his grandfather’s footsteps to remain fit. The actor quoted, “13-14 saal ho gaye. I realized ki yaar ki mere grandfather bahut duble patle the... Aur bahut hi fit rehte the hamesha, toh I thought let me follow what he used to eat. Fir woh shuru jab maine kiya then mera wazan jo he control hona shuru hua. Mein kaafi energetic bhi feel kara aur kaafi healthy feel karna shuru kar diya (its been 13-14 years. I realized that my grandfather was very thin and fit always, so i thought let me follow what he used to do. Then when i started that, my weight started getting controlled. I also used to feel very energetic and felt very healthy).”