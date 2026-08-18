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Manoj Bajpayee reveals BIGGEST REGRET of life, massive guilt of not spending more than 10 days with THIS person: 'In race to achieve...'

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Manoj Bajpayee reveals BIGGEST REGRET of life, massive guilt of not spending more than 10 days with THIS person: 'In race to achieve...'

Do you know that the National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee lives with a huge regret? Read on to know more.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 18, 2026, 07:46 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Manoj Bajpayee reveals BIGGEST REGRET of life, massive guilt of not spending more than 10 days with THIS person: 'In race to achieve...'
Manoj Bajpayee (Image source: Instagram)
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The National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee once spoke about the weight of a massive guilt that he bore for a generous part of his life. An old clip from his conversation with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows him talking about the guilt of sacrificing the company of his parents.

What is the biggest regret for Manoj Bajpayee? 

He said in the video, “The biggest thing that I gave up, which you will relate to a lot, is that with my parents, especially with my mother. In these entire 20 years, I have never spent more than 10 days with her. A feeling, a strange kind of guilt, is still in me that, in the race to achieve my dream, I left the company of my parents. When I called my parents for the screen award, the first award I was getting. They had come for two days. As we were talking on the way, she said, ‘Son, remember one thing: one who has not achieved success is not a fool.’ Only a mother can say this.”

Manoj admits his mother kept him grounded

He further added, "Once I had gone to Delhi to spend two days. I took a bath in the morning, and while combing my hair, I said, ‘Mother, how do I look? I look good, don’t I?’ She said, ‘Son, on getting the fame and money, even a donkey looks beautiful’." Manoj Bajpayee shared a close bond with his mother, Geeta Devi, who was a homemaker and an important source of strength throughout his life. The actor has often spoken about his parents’ sacrifices and their support during his difficult journey to becoming an actor.

Also read: Viral: Munawar Faruqui BREAKS DOWN, lashes out at Abhishek Malhan, Harman Singha in deleted Traitors 2 video: 'Ek baar kisi aur celeb se...'

Geeta Devi passed away on December 8, 2022, at the age of 80, after being unwell for around 20 days and undergoing treatment at a Delhi hospital. Her death came roughly a year after he lost his father in 2021.

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