Manoj Bajpayee remembers Asha Bhosle's 'timeless, magical' music: 'Her voice inspired me and awed me in equal measure'

Sharing his condolences for Asha Bhosle, Manoj Bajpayee said, "As an actor, I have always admired how effortlessly she could bring a song to life. An irreplaceable legacy." The legendary playback singer passed away on Sunday in Mumbai at the age of 92.

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away in Mumbai due to multi-organ failure on Sunday, April 12. The 92-year-old singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday, April 11 after suffering from a chest infection. Asha Bhosle was one of the most loved and respected artistes in India. Her death has sent shockwaves through the whole Indian film industry.

Manoj Bajpayee on Asha Bhosle's death

Manoj Bajpayee also remembered the late playback singer in his interaction with BollywoodLife.com. He said, "Like so many of us, I grew up listening to Asha ji. Her voice inspired me and awed me in equal measure. There was something magical about it, the way it could hold so many emotions at once with such ease. As an actor, I have always admired how effortlessly she could bring a song to life. Her music is timeless and will continue to stay with all of us. An irreplaceable legacy. Om Shanti."

Asha Bhosle funeral details

Asha Bhosle's last rites will take place at Shivaji Park, Mumbai, on Monday, April 13, at 4:00 pm. Her son, Anand Bhosle, shared that those who wish to pay their last respects to the singer can visit her Mumbai residence in Lower Parel on Monday at 11 AM. "My mother Asha Bhosle has passed away today. Tomorrow at 11 AM, people can pay their last respects at her residence," he said.

Asha Bhosle legacy

Asha Bhosle recorded over 12,000 songs in her career across eight decades in various Indian languages. She was honoured with multiple honours including two National Film Awards and a record total of seven Filmfare Awards for Best Female Playback Singer. Some of her most famous songs include Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko, Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani, Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja, Dum Maaro Dum, Radha Kaise Na Jale, O Haseena Zulfonwali, and Dil Cheez Kya Hai, among others.

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