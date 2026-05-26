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Manoj Bajpayee reacts to FWICE ban on Ranveer Singh over Don 3 dispute with Farhan Akhtar: 'Hope it is sorted out soon'

FWICE has said its more than four lakh members would not cooperate with Ranveer Singh following his last-minute exit from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. The producers have claimed that over Rs 45 crore had already been spent on pre-production. Here's how Manoj Bajpayee reacted to the whole controversy.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 26, 2026, 09:36 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Manoj Bajpayee reacts to FWICE ban on Ranveer Singh over Don 3 dispute with Farhan Akhtar: 'Hope it is sorted out soon'
Manoj Bajpayee on Ranveer Singh's FWICE ban
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Manoj Bajpayee on Tuesday reacted to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees's "non-cooperation directive" against Ranveer Singh, saying that he hopes the matter would be resolved amicably. On Monday, the FWICE said its more than four lakh members would not cooperate with Singh following his last-minute exit from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. 

Asked how the industry safeguards an actor's position in such situations, Bajpayee said there is limited clarity about the ongoing issue between Singh and Excel Entertainment. "I must tell you one thing, that all the people who are in this industry, they are only reading it on social media and we don't have the detailed information about it. But all we can say as colleagues or as fellow fraternity members that we hope that the matter is sorted out soon," Bajpayee said. The actor was talking at the trailer launch event of his upcoming film, Governor. 

Akhtar and his producing partner Ritesh Sidhwani had filed a complaint against Singh with the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association, which referred the issue to FWICE for further intervention. Don 3, a reboot of the popular franchise, has reportedly been in development for three years and was yet to begin shooting. The producers have claimed that over Rs 45 crore had already been spent on pre-production. 

Responding to the controversy, Singh, through his spokesperson last evening said he continues to hold "deep respect and goodwill" for everyone associated with the film and the industry. "Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect," the statement said.

READ | Before Ranveer Singh, Chunky Panday was banned for this reason: 'They couldn't take action against Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha'

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