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Harsh Mander’s Unfounded Critiques: Fixation only with Yogi Adityanath’s saffron robes and his popularity

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Manoj Bajpayee pens heartfelt note on Ram Gopal Varma, recalls their 'arguments' while making 'unforgetable cinema'

On Ram Gopal Varma's birthday, Manoj Bajpayee penned a heartfelt note, remembering their arguments, fights, and memories while making Satya and Sarkar 3.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 08, 2026, 01:26 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Manoj Bajpayee pens heartfelt note on Ram Gopal Varma, recalls their 'arguments' while making 'unforgetable cinema'
Ram Gopal Varma with Manoj Bajpayee
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Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma recently celebrated his birthday, and on the occasion of his special day, actor Manoj Bajpayee took a moment to look back on their journey, calling it "unforgettable" in a heartfelt post. Taking to his X handle, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor shared a series of unseen pictures with the filmmaker, offering a glimpse into their long journey together. The images captured moments from both their professional and personal bond, which goes back many years.

Manoj spoke about a journey filled with "madness" and memories, and described their association as "unforgettable." Sharing his feelings, he wrote, "Happy Birthday, @RGVzoomin. We've had our share of madness, arguments, laughter, and some unforgettable cinema along the way. Grateful for all of it. Stay as unpredictable, curious, and fearless as ever. Big hug."

The post soon received reactions from fans, who appreciated their bond and also reflected on Varma's work. Some also expressed hope of seeing the filmmaker return with strong content. Interestingly, Manoj Bajpayee and Ram Gopal Varma are set to reunite once again for a horror film titled Police Station Mein Bhoot, which has already sparked curiosity among fans. Their previous collaboration includes the cult classic Satya.

Also read: Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection day 20: Ranveer Singh ends Shah Rukh Khan's international domination, beats Jawan's overseas haul

Meanwhile, Manoj was last seen in The Family Man Season 3. Directed by Raj & DK, the show follows Srikant Tiwari, who finds himself in a difficult situation as he becomes the nation's "most wanted man." The season blends action, humour, and family drama, making the series popular among viewers.

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Harsh Mander’s Unfounded Critiques: Fixation only with Yogi Adityanath’s saffron robes and his popularity
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