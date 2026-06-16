Manoj Bajpayee says he was not recognised for Bandit Queen: 'Industry, audience didn't understand silent performances'

Manoj Bajpayee made his acting debut in a minor role in Shekhar Kapur's 1994 biographical crime drama Bandit Queen based on the life of dacoit-turned-politician Phoolan Devi. The actor is set to reunite with the filmmaker for Masoom: The Next Generation.

Manoj Bajpayee credits filmmaker Shekhar Kapur for teaching him a vital lesson about performing in front of the camera during the shoot of Bandit Queen, a film that he says did not immediately open doors for him in the industry. The actor, who is set to reunite with the filmmaker for the highly anticipated film, Masoom: The Next Generation, made his acting debut in a minor role in the 1994 biographical crime drama. In Bandit Queen, based on the life of dacoit-turned-politician Phoolan Devi, Bajpayee essayed the role of Maan Singh. "It (Bandit Queen) has not done wonders to my career but it has done wonders to other actors' careers. I got Ram Gopal Varma's film four and a half or five years later. It took a long time because he was a silent character and in those days this industry, the makers and the audience didn't understand a quiet or silent performance,” Bajpayee told PTI.

He vividly remembers Kapur’s advice to focus purely on performance rather than the camera, and it has stayed with the actor throughout his career. "He said 'Don't think there is a camera, just do your performance'. And after that, I never cared about the camera, I only cared about my performance, only cared about what I am supposed to do in that scene," Bajpayee said. The National Award-winning actor is thrilled to work with acclaimed movie stars Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi on Masoom: The Next Generation. "It's exciting. When you are working with very fine actors you know that your performance will be enhanced, you will be working extra. You will not be taking any moment for granted. For me the excitement is (also) to work with Shekhar Kapur, I'm just waiting for him to call me for this script reading."

Bajpayee also expressed a deep desire to re-team with another old collaborator, Anurag Kashyap, calling him a "great mind and a rebel". Kashyap worked as a writer on some of Bajpayee's most acclaimed films -- Satya, Shool and Kaun. He later directed the two-part crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur, in which Bajpayee played the fan-favourite character of Sardar Khan. "I love to work with rebel people because they are not happy with the going of the society. And their rebellion gives you a new edge, not only to the story but to your performance. Anurag is somebody I have known since the time he was 21 or 22-year-old, he was always a very exciting young man. Now, he has gotten old, he is raring to go, he wants to do something path-breaking. And people who are restless, people who are rebellious by nature they may go quiet for some time but they always have an ability to surprise you," the Aligarh actor said.

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