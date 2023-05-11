Manoj Bajpayee has not had dinner in last 14 years, drinks water to kill hunger, here’s why

Manoj Bajpayee reveals that he has not had dinner in last 14 years

Manoj Bajpayee who is currently awaiting the release of his movie Ek Bandaa Hi Kaafi Hai, recently revealed that he has not had dinner for a decade now. The actor said this lifestyle made has a lot of effective results.

In a recent conversation with Curly Tales, Manoj Bajpayee revealed that he followed his grandfather’s footsteps to remain fit. The actor quoted, “13-14 saal ho gaye. I realized ki yaar ki mere grandfather bahut duble patle the... Aur bahut hi fit rehte the hamesha, toh I thought let me follow what he used to eat. Fir woh shuru jab maine kiya then mera wazan jo he control hona shuru hua. Mein kaafi energetic bhi feel kara aur kaafi healthy feel karna shuru kar diya (its been 13-14 years. I realized that my grandfather was very thin and fit always, so i thought let me follow what he used to do. Then when i started that, my weight started getting controlled. I also used to feel very energetic and felt very healthy).”

He further added that in his house, kitchen is non-operational after lunch, “Then that was the time I decided that I will stick with this. Phir usme tweaking ye ki maine... fasting kabhi 12 ghante ka 14 ghante ka... raat ka dinner maine dheere dheere hatana shuru kiya.... After lunch, the kitchen is non-operational. It only operates when our daughter is back from the hostel (Then i did some tweaking in the routine. I started fasting for 12 hours or 14 hours sometime. i started getting rid of dinner slowly.)”

Manoj also revealed that initially it was very difficult to follow this routine and he used drink a lot of water and had some healthy biscuits to overcome his hunger. He further revealed that following this lifestyle keeps body away from diseases.

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee is popularly known for his roles in movies and web series like The Family Man, Gangs of Wasseypur etc. He will be next seen in the movie Ek Bandaa Hi Kaafi Hai wherein he will be essaying the role of a lawyer who is set out to fight for and deliver justice to a minor who was assaulted by a godman. The movie is scheduled to premiere on May 23 on Zee 5

