Manoj Bajpayee has net worth of Rs 170 crore? Here's what actor has to say

Manoj Bajpayee rubbishes reports of his net worth being Rs 170 crore and says he has enough to lead a comfortable life in old age.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 24, 2023, 04:02 PM IST

Manoj Bajpayee is currently seen in the movie Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. The movie opened to positive reviews from the audience who hailed the actor’s performance in the courtroom drama. Recently, in an interview, the actor opened up that has a net worth of Rs 170 crore.

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Manoj Bajpayee talked about his financial status and when told that Google shows his net worth as Rs 170 crore, he was shocked and said, “Baap re baap! Aligarh aur Gali Guleiyan kar ke? Bilkul nahi hai par haan itna zaroor hai bhagwan ki daya se ki mera aur meri patni ka budapa ache se guzar jayega aur meri beti set ho jayegi (Oh my God! By doing films like Aligarh and Gali Guleiyan? Absolutely not! But I have enough to have a comfortable old age for me and my wife and my daughter will be set).”

He further added that he is still standing at the periphery of mainstream cinema and has not become a part of it. He said, “Main South Mumbai ka nahi hun, na Bandra ka hun. Main abhi bhi Lokhandwala, Andheri mein rehta hun and main humesha kehta hun ke main cinema, iss film industry ke beech mein nahi hun. Maine ye choose kiya tha ki main film industry ki boundary pe baitha hun. Ye mera chunav raha hai (I am not from South Mumbai or Bandra. I still live in Lokhandwala, Andheri and I have always said that I am not in the middle of this film industry but standing at its boundary. It is a choice I have made).”

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is a courtroom drama helmed by Apoorv Singh Karki and produced by Zee Studios. The film stars Manoj Bajpayee, Kaustav Sinha, Priyanka Setia, and Surya Mohan Kulshrestha among others. The movie shows the 5-year long fight of a session court lawyer and his struggle to bring justice to girls who were wronged by a godman.

Read Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai Twitter review: Netizens say Manoj Bajpayee is 'acting Institution', call film 'masterpiece'

 

