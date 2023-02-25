Manoj Bajpayee gets nostalgic as he revisits his ancestral home in Bihar while promoting Gulmohar: Watch

Credit: Manoj Bajpayee/Instagram

Actors often take personal routes to promote their films. Manoj Bajpayee shared glimpses from his ancestral home in Bihar to promote his upcoming family drama Gulmohar. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Manoj dropped a video and showed the viewers his ancestral home in Bihar.

Showing a corner of the house, Manoj said, "There used to be an Almira where my mother used to keep barfi, pera and curd. I used to steal and eat them." Manoj also revealed that he visited the place for the first time after his mother`s demise. Taking a tour of the house, Manoj shared home is where the heart is.

Helmed by Rahul Chittella, the film stars Sharmila Tagore, Simran, and Suraj Sharma in the lead roles and is all set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from March 3, 2023.

Talking about the essence of the movie, Manoj said, "There’s something for everyone in the movie. It will make you choke and it will make you laugh."

Gulmohar revolves around the multi-generation Batra family who are all set to move out of their 34-year-old family home ‘Gulmohar’ and how this shift in their lives is a re-discovery of the bonds that have held them together as a family with personal secrets and insecurities. A decision taken by Kusum (Sharmila Tagore) catches the family by surprise, especially her son Arun (Manoj Bajpayee) and more follows.

While talking about the film, Manoj Bajpayee said, “Gulmohar is a film with a lot of heart and love. It explores the simplicities and complexities that lie within a family. Situated in the heart of our capital, it is a movie that all can relate to. With a stellar cast, Gulmohar does justice to every single character and each one stands out from the other. Hoping for audiences to enjoy this movie with their families on Disney+ Hotstar.”

Meanwhile, Sharmila Tagore mentioned, “Gulmohar shows how multi-generational individuals can come together while living their individual lives. Rahul Chittella has a very nuanced and empathetic view of interpersonal relationships and he has explored these equations beautifully. I love the way the film has shaped up and am looking forward to the film releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on 3rd March.” (With inputs from ANI)

