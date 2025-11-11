Manoj Bajpayee gets angry after Samay Raina asks him why he didn't come to India's Got Latent: 'Court ke chakkar...'

The OTT giant Prime Video has released a promotional video for The Family Man Season 3, in which Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari is seen in a hilarious banter with the social media sensations Samay Raina, Tanmay Bhat, and Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid.

The much-loved and and critically acclaimed espionage thriller series The Family Man is returning for its third season. Manoj Bajpayee is back as the protagonist Srikant Tiwari, an undercover spy who serves his nation with unwavering dedication while juggling the equally demanding life of a loving husband and doting father. The OTT giant Prime Video released a promotional video on Tuesday, in which Manoj's Srikant Tiwari encounters the social media sensations Samay Raina, Tanmay Bhat, and Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid.

The trailer for The Family Man Season 3 suggested that Srikant Tiwari is on the run this season. The video is ideated such that Samay, Tanmay, and Apoorva are seen giving advices to him. At one point in the video, Samay asks Manoj's Srikant why he didn't come to his controversial show India's Got Latent, the latter gets angry and replies him, "Tera show already band ho chuka hai, court ke chakkar laga raha hai."

India's Got Latent found itself in the controversy earlier this year after podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beer Biceps made some obscene comments when he came in as a guest. Three FIRs were filed against Samay, Ranveer, Apoorva, Ashish Chanchlani, and Jaspreet Singh - individuals who were part of that episode. Samay had to down all the episodes of India's Got Latent from YouTube. However, in his latest stand-up show in Delhi titled Samay Raina: Still Alive And Unfiltered, he confirmed that India's Got Latent will be back with its second season.

Coming back to The Family Man, in the third season, the stakes and dangers are higher than ever before, as Bajpayee (Srikant) is pushed to his limits when he comes face-to-face with formidable new adversaries in Jaideep Ahlawat (Rukma) and Nimrat Kaur (Meera). On the run, Srikant must navigate uncharted territories while confronting threats and enemies from both within and beyond the nation’s borders.

Returning this season in pivotal roles are Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), ­Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), Shreya Dhanwanthary (Zoya), and Gul Panag (Saloni), among others. Created by the powerhouse duo Raj & DK under their banner D2R Films, The Family Man Season 3 will premiere on Prime Video on November 21.

