Manoj Bajpayee discloses he was drunk when he met his idol Amitabh Bachchan for first time

Manoj Bajpayee-Amitabh Bachchan/File photos

Manoj Bajpayee is known for his critically acclaimed performers in films such as Satya, Gangs of Wasseypur, Aligarh, and Bhonsle to name a few. The National Film Award-winning actor has revealed that he was drunk when he met his idol, Amitabh Bachchan, for the first time in a recent interview.

Talking to Lallantop, the Raajneeti actor recalled the incident and said that he was drinking with the director Ram Gopal Varma and critic Khalid Mohamed in the car outside when Amitabh Bachchan and his family were watching his film Satya at a screening. After the screening, he was nervous to meet Big B and refused to move out of the car.

Manoj continued that it was Khalid who tricked him into getting out of the car and locked it from inside, saying that he should go and meet his idol. The Pinjar actor said that he was confused about where to go and hence walked towards the washroom to hide. He continued that as he was about to enter, he heard Abhishek Bachchan's voice congratulating him from behind.

"Usne bohot tareef karni shuru ki aur baat karta raha. Tab tak peeche se ek aadmi prakat hota hai. Yeh cinemtaic hai pura. Ek lamba sa kad vala aadmi peeche se aaya aur voh meri taraf dekh rahe hain aur yeh hain Shri Amitabh Bachchan aur inko parde pe dekhne ke baad pehli baar dekh raha tha main. Aur voh bhi nashe mein hun main", the actor continued.



READ | After Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee mocks RRR, KGF Chapter 2 box-office collection?

Bajpayee shared that as soon as he saw Amitabh, he felt like his ears were ringing as he said, "Jaise hi unko dekha, literally laga ki kaan se seeti ki awaaz nikli. Seeti sunayi de rahi hai mujhe. Voh kuch bol rahe hain, jo mujhe unki aawaz mujhe sunayi de rahi hai lekin kya bol rahe hain mujhe samajh nahi aa raha. Kyunki seeti ki aawaz loud hoti ja rahi hai aur thoda bohot nasha bhi hai."

Concluding the incident, the Sonchiriya actor said that he finally hugged Amitabh and would never be able forget that moment in his life as he stated, "Ant mein main yeh bolta hun kisi tarah se sahas karke kya main aapko gale laga sakta hun? Ek second ke liye voh ruke fir kehte hain ‘arre bhai kyu nahi?' Unhone mujhe gale lagaya. Main voh pal bhul nahi sakta apne jeevan mein."

Manoj, who plays the lead role in the Amazon Prime Video spy thriller series The Family Man, later worked with Amitabh in films like Aks, Satyagraha, and Aarakshan.