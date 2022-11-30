Manoj Bajpayee collaborates with Taandav, Bhonsle director Devashish Makhija for Joram, first look out

Manoj Bajpayee in Joram

The collaboration between Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee and writer-director Devashish Makhija has impressed audiences multiple times. Be it the short film Taandav or the dark drama Bhonsle. The two have joined forces again for the upcoming directorial Joram.

The first look of the film shows Manoj`s character with watery eyes as he holds a baby. The film was recently selected at India`s Film Bazaar Recommends (FBR) strand. Talking about the film, Manoj Bajpayee shared: "Joram comes with a very unique concept. We have shot at very difficult locations and it wouldn`t have been possible without the relentless efforts made by the team of studio and the production! It was a real privilege to work on this one, now that our film made it to the likes of Film Bazaar, I am quite stoked."

Check out the first look of Joram

Devashish Makhija further shared: "Joram is my third collaboration with Manoj Bajpayee. Our previous national award-winning film `Bhonsle` - also started its journey at the Film Bazaar in its co-production Market. And then went on to travel to over 40 festivals, and won an APSA (Asia Pacific Screen Award), before becoming a sleeper hit on OTT in 2020."

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, further added, "It is delightful that Indian content is getting its due recognition in the global entertainment circuit. And we, at Zee Studios, are elated to pioneer this feat. Devashish, Anupama and the entire cast and crew of 'Joram' have poured their hearts into creating this thriller. In fact, Devashish is an award-winning director and knows his way of captivating the audience's hearts. The story is captivating and needless to say, Manoj Bajpayee has yet again proven his mettle." Joram has been produced by Zee Studios. The cast and crew recently celebrated the wrap of the film and the makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.