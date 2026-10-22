Manoj Bajpayee calls Tiger Shroff firing incident 'unfortunate': 'The industry has always been a soft target'

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested 10 people in connection with Tiger Shroff's firing case, with investigators probing the alleged involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and identifying Shubham Lonkar as a key suspected conspirator. Here's how Manoj Bajpayee has reacted to the incident.

Calling the recent threats targeting Bollywood personalities "unfortunate", Manoj Bajpayee on Wednesday said the film industry has always been a "soft target" and expressed relief that Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt in a shooting incident. "It is unfortunate, and it is a relief that Tiger is safe, and he is well, his driver is recovering. At this point, we have nothing more to add, as the investigation is going on. Let's see how it all unfolds," Bajpayee told PTI.

On the recent security threats against filmmaker Rohit Shetty and superstar Salman Khan, Bajpayee said law enforcement agencies were taking the necessary steps to address the situation. "The industry has always been a soft target. But all I would say is that we are not experts on law and the (police) department is taking strict measures and we don't have any doubts about it," Bajpayee said in response to a question on whether the industry was witnessing a return to the late 1990s and early 2000s, when threats against film personalities were a cause for concern.

Latest update on Tiger Shroff firing case

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested 10 people in connection with the October 18 firing incident targeting Tiger Shroff’s car in Juhu, with investigators probing the alleged involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and identifying Shubham Lonkar as a key suspected conspirator. Police suspect the three alleged shooters also visited homes of Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoo, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh during their stay in Mumbai, although investigators are yet to establish whether they were potential targets.

The accused allegedly received around Rs 2 lakh for the attack, while two firearms used in the shooting remain unrecovered. A Mumbai court has remanded the three alleged shooters to police custody until October 31, as investigators examine financial transactions, destroyed mobile phones and the alleged weapons supply network. Tiger escaped unhurt, while his driver and another person were injured; police are also investigating whether the attack was part of a wider criminal conspiracy.

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