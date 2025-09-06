Manoj Bajpayee calls Ram Gopal Varma the real OG: 'The world may have judged Ramu, but...'

Kolkata film exhibitors reveal why The Bengal Files is not being screened in West Bengal: 'There is no slot left for...'
BOLLYWOOD
After 27 years, Manoj and RGV have reunited for the film Police Station Mein Bhoot.
In the latest episode of The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra, Manoj Bajpayee brought his trademark honesty and charm to the ‘On Call With’ segment. The actor opened up about his views on award shows, shared no-nonsense advice for aspiring stars, and even turned into a fanboy while talking about his long-time friend and collaborator, Ram Gopal Varma.
After 27 years, Manoj and RGV have reunited for the film Police Station Mein Bhoot. Manoj has already completed the first schedule and is in awe of the experience. “I have finished one schedule of this film and I am zapped completely. I am not setting any expectation here. What I have experienced on the set, the output of it is something mind blowing. And it has only been possible because of that man's vision. The one thing that he has reasserted in this schedule, is that he is the real OG (laughs)...He's going to be back and how. What hasn't changed is this, his ability to go completely beyond anybody's imagination as a filmmaker and a creative person, his ability to be so courageous, that you, who is working with him, at times get scared with his audaciousness,” Manoj said.
Reminiscing about their earlier collaborations in Satya, Shool, and Kaun, Manoj noted that RGV is now more inclusive and has the curiosity of a child. “The Ramu I saw and experienced during Satya, Shool and Kaun, Ramu is much more inclusive than those days today. Ramu right now is a 3-year-old kid in a candy store. Just like a child. And the results coming in are because of that. What hasn't changed that even today, he sits down with you and tells you what has gone wrong with him in all these years. How many people can have that kind of courage," the actor added.
Meanwhile, Manoj’s next project, Inspector Zende, releases on OTT today.