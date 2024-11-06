The Padma Bhushan recipient lent her voice to famous Hindi songs such as Taar Bijli (Gangs of Wasseypur), Kahe Toh Se Sajna (Maine Pyar Kiya), and Babul (Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!).

Anurag Kashyap, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi, and Sonu Nigam were among the prominent cinema personalities who condoled the death of popular folk singer Sharda Sinha, fondly called 'Bihar Kokila' by her fans. Sinha, who was undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi following a health complication due to multiple myeloma, died on Tuesday night. She was 72.

The Padma Bhushan recipient lent her voice to songs prominently in Maithili, Bhojpuri and Magahi languages such as Chhathi Maiya Aayi Na Duaariya, Ho Deenanth, Dwar Chekai, and Patna Se, but had also sung Hindi film songs like Taar Bijli (Gangs of Wasseypur), Kahe Toh Se Sajna (Maine Pyar Kiya), and Babul (Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!).

Kashyap, who directed Wasseypur, shared Sinha's photo on his Instagram Stories with the lyrics of Taar Bijli. "Sharda Sinha," he captioned the post with a broken heart emoji.

Bihar-born Bajpayee, who played the role of Sardar Khan in the 2012 film, said he was saddened by the news of the singer's death. "I pay my respects to the great singer Sharda ji who took Bhojpuri music and singing to the national and international level with her singing! May God give peace to her soul," he wrote on X.

बहुत दुखद समाचार !! अपनी गायिकी से भोजपुरी संगीत और गायिकी को राष्ट्रीय एवं अंतराष्ट्रीय पटल पर ले जाने वाली महान गायिका शारदा जी को नमन ! भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे ! ॐ शांति https://t.co/1iWRS5LrLg November 6, 2024

Production house Rajshri, which backed Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, shared a condolence message on its official X page. "Farewell to the iconic #ShardaSinha, whose voice was the heart of Indian folk music. Her songs will continue to echo in our hearts, preserving her legacy for generations to come. Rest in peace," the post read.

Farewell to the iconic #ShardaSinha, whose voice was the heart of Indian folk music. Her songs will continue to echo in our hearts, preserving her legacy for generations to come. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/rxsG04uihx — Rajshri (@rajshri) November 6, 2024

Popular playback singer Sonu Nigam said it was extremely saddening to lose "respected Sharda Sinha ji during the great festival of Chhath Puja".

Former Bhojpuri actor and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, who on Tuesday visited the bereaved family after Sinha's death at AIIMS-Delhi, shared a heartfelt post on the microblogging site. "Today I had my last darshan of elder sister Sharda Didi, who spread the sweetness of Bhojpuri across the country and the world through Chhathi Maiya and devotional music, at AIIMS Delhi. The demise of Didi Sharda is an irreparable loss for the Bhojpuri world and the country," he wrote on X.

Born in Supaul in Bihar, Sinha became famous not only in her home state but also in parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh. A devotee of Chhath Puja, dedicated to the sun god, the singer released a song to celebrate the festival every year. She did so this year too, notwithstanding her ill health. Sinha also died on the first day of the four-day festival. (With inputs from PTI)



