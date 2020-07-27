'Manny takes a power nap': Sanjana Sanghi shares favourite moment from Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' sets

Few days after Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara release, Sanjana Sanghi on Monday took to her Instagram to share her favourite moment from the set of the film.

Posting a sweet picture with Sushant, Sanjana wrote, "4:30 AM: Manny takes a power nap during a night shoot for Taare Gin, as Kizie lends her shoulder, lost in thought as she always was. #FavouriteMomentsFromSet."

A few days back, Sanjana had addressed Kangana Ranaut's statement after the latter tweeted, "Many blinds claimed that Sushant raped Sanjana, such news about her harassment were common in those days. Why Sanjana took her own sweet time to clarify? Why she never spoke so passionately abt her friendship with him when he was alive? @mumbaipolice can investigate."

As per reports in BollywoodLife, Sanjana has responded to this during an interaction with a portal. She said, "I have said more than enough about what happened. Also, I've given a clarification which should have been enough. At that time, it wasn't late, nobody is in authority to decide what's late and what's not. You don’t fuel rumours. It is not the responsibility or job to clarify rumours."

She had further added, "So, we shouldn't disregard the #MeToo movement by calling it 'Me Too' because Me Too is when there's an actual issue. But when two people are trying to say there's no issue, that's not called the Me Too movement that's rumour mockery and that shows the power of unethical reporting. I am a student of journalism, I've studied at Delhi University and that's not the journalism I was taught."