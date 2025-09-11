Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Akshay Kumar advices 'gutka nahi khana chaiye', gets trolled, netizens ask 'phir kyu bolte ho zubaan kesari'

Vikrant Massey on OTT: 7 must-watch performances, from Mirzapur to Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Saiyaara to Coolie, You And Everything Else: 5 latest OTT releases to watch out for this week on Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, more

Delhi IGI Airport set for major comeback, runway to open by..., Terminal-2 by...

Shriya Saran birthday special: 7 best movies of actress to binge-watch on OTT platforms today

Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi schools Switzerland at UNHRC over minority remarks, says, 'Focus on own...'

Mukesh Ambani makes another BIG move, as Reliance launches new company, it is...

After Israel attacks Yemen's Sanaa, Netanyahu issues BIG warning 'Anyone who hits us...'

Mannu Kya Karegga? Movie Review: Vyom and Saachi Bindra's film is a gentle, truthful story of love, deceit, and self discovery

MEA issues fresh advisory against Indian nationals joining Russian Army amid Ukraine war: 'Any offers to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Akshay Kumar advices 'gutka nahi khana chaiye', gets trolled, netizens ask 'phir kyu bolte ho zubaan kesari'

Viral video: Akshay Kumar advices 'gutka nahi khana chaiye', gets trolled

Vikrant Massey on OTT: 7 must-watch performances, from Mirzapur to Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Vikrant Massey on OTT: 7 must-watch performances, from Mirzapur to Aankhon Ki Gu

Saiyaara to Coolie, You And Everything Else: 5 latest OTT releases to watch out for this week on Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, more

5 latest OTT releases to watch out for this week

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Mannu Kya Karegga? Movie Review: Vyom and Saachi Bindra's film is a gentle, truthful story of love, deceit, and self discovery

Mannu Kya Karegga Movie Review: Helmed by SsanJay Tripaathy and produced by Sharad Mehta, the core of Mannu Kya Karegga is relatable and honest; it’s like being a student again, when we are all brilliant in bits but secretly clueless about the larger picture.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 10:33 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Mannu Kya Karegga? Movie Review: Vyom and Saachi Bindra's film is a gentle, truthful story of love, deceit, and self discovery
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Director - SsanJay Tripaathy

    Cast - Vyom, Saachi Bindra, Kumud Mishra, Vinay Pathak, Charu Shankar, Rajesh Kumar, Brijendra Kala

    Writer - Saurabh Gupta, Radhika Malhotra

    Duration – 141.35 Minutes

    Rating – 4/5

    As the old saying goes, the real difficulty is to overcome how you think about yourself. Mannu Kya Karegga is one such remarkably honest, warm, and fun movie. It is all about taking a courageous dive into discovering your own self, all the while being in love. The film is subtle and real, and doesn’t try to woo you with epic twists, but opts for tender awe-inspiring moments, which just feel like warm visual hugs. 

    Helmed by SsanJay Tripaathy and produced by Sharad Mehta, the core of the film is relatable and honest; it’s like being a student again, when we are all brilliant in bits but secretly clueless about the larger picture. Warm, witty, and quietly affecting, this is less about utopian answers and more about the messy and beguiling process of piecing yourself together.

    The movie is set against the picturesque background of Dehradun and features Manav "Mannu" Chaturvedi (played by Vyom) as a boy who has everything going for him — he's intelligent, sporty, artistic — only one enormous missing link: direction. He's that kind of popular kid who's everywhere but nowhere in particular. 

    And that is all altered when he encounters Jiya Rastogi (Saachi Bindra), a driven and ambitious transfer student with her sights firmly on the top colleges overseas. She is strong-willed, organized, and everything Mannu wishes he could be, but he isn’t!

    When things heat up between them, it isn't always about love — it becomes about Mannu being compelled to see who he is, an aimless individual, who has his heart in the right place, but motivations all over the campus. 

    And he makes a cardinal error, rather than addressing his inability to be decisive, and he chooses to lie, and to cover up one lie, he makes a bigger lie, and in order to cover up the whole thing, he even creates a fake office, with fake employees trying to create an app named "Nothing." 

    Now we all have lied to get out of a situation, but this one blows out of proportion; what should have been a quick fix soon turns into a deceit that doesn’t sit well with anyone. And this is where the film excels, rather than opting for commercial or masala filmy tropes, the filmmaker opts for a more real approach. The kindness of parents, near and dear ones, teachers, which makes everyone’s college life memorable for all of us, and that one crucial moment where sense prevails. In this case, we got Don – Dean of Nothing (Vinay Pathak), Mannu's oddball professor, who turns out to be his unlikely mentor. 

    What is endearing about Mannu Kya Karegga is how true to life it is. Parent-child dialogues hurt with reality because they're so recognizable. Friendships, silences, midnight strolls along the campus, all those warm moments are permitted to breathe and feel natural. 

    The script by Saurabh Gupta and Radhika Malhotra eschews loud drama clichés for the quietude of actual, experienced moments. And cinematography fondly pictures Dehradun as a near-co-equal character — serene, lovely, and soothing.

    The music is another highlight. With nine songs balancing soul and energy, the soundtrack adds layers to the storytelling rather than acting as filler. Humnawa and Fanaa Hua stand out, anchoring the emotions of the film and creating a soundtrack that lingers long after.

    Debutante Vyom and Sacchi have poured their hearts out in their performance; they are as earnest as they are nuanced. When Vyom is fibbing, you find yourself empathizing with him. Saachi Bindra brings Jiya to life with quiet dignity and strength, and she's more than just love interest material. Seasoned actors like Kumud Mishra, Charu Shankar, Rajesh Kumar, and Brijendar Kala hold the fortress with their subtle performances. 

    Supported by Curious Eyes Films, the film is built on genuine performances, great music, an amazing screenplay, and an honest attempt to make something unique and refreshing, and it works. The film is perfectly balanced and put together with a lot of heart.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav stars as India seal record win vs UAE, chase target in just 4.3 overs
    Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav stars as India seal record win vs UAE, chase target
    PM Modi announces financial aid of Rs 1500 crore for flood-hit Himachal; know govt's plan to rebuild state
    PM Modi announces financial aid of Rs 1500 crore for flood-hit Himachal
    Who is Rohan Paul? Bengaluru-based engineer was first followed by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, now by Google CEO Sundar Pichai, here's why
    Who is Rohan Paul? Bengaluru-based engineer was first followed by Amazon CEO
    Empty seats in cricket’s biggest rivalry? India vs Pakistan Asia Cup tickets still unsold; report reveals shocking reason
    India vs Pakistan Asia Cup tickets still unsold; report reveals shocking reason
    'Our Story Has Found Its Voice Beyond Borders', Director Ssanjay Tripathy speaks as Curious Eyes Cinema's Mannu Kya Karegga? Receives Standing Ovation at BAFTA Screening
    "Mannu Kya Karegga?" gets a standing ovation at BAFTA screening
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
    Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
    From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
    From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
    Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
    Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
    Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
    Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
    Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
    Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE