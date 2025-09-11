Mannu Kya Karegga? Movie Review: Vyom and Saachi Bindra's film is a gentle, truthful story of love, deceit, and self discovery

Mannu Kya Karegga Movie Review: Helmed by SsanJay Tripaathy and produced by Sharad Mehta, the core of Mannu Kya Karegga is relatable and honest; it’s like being a student again, when we are all brilliant in bits but secretly clueless about the larger picture.

Director - SsanJay Tripaathy

Cast - Vyom, Saachi Bindra, Kumud Mishra, Vinay Pathak, Charu Shankar, Rajesh Kumar, Brijendra Kala

Writer - Saurabh Gupta, Radhika Malhotra

Duration – 141.35 Minutes

Rating – 4/5

As the old saying goes, the real difficulty is to overcome how you think about yourself. Mannu Kya Karegga is one such remarkably honest, warm, and fun movie. It is all about taking a courageous dive into discovering your own self, all the while being in love. The film is subtle and real, and doesn’t try to woo you with epic twists, but opts for tender awe-inspiring moments, which just feel like warm visual hugs.

Helmed by SsanJay Tripaathy and produced by Sharad Mehta, the core of the film is relatable and honest; it’s like being a student again, when we are all brilliant in bits but secretly clueless about the larger picture. Warm, witty, and quietly affecting, this is less about utopian answers and more about the messy and beguiling process of piecing yourself together.

The movie is set against the picturesque background of Dehradun and features Manav "Mannu" Chaturvedi (played by Vyom) as a boy who has everything going for him — he's intelligent, sporty, artistic — only one enormous missing link: direction. He's that kind of popular kid who's everywhere but nowhere in particular.

And that is all altered when he encounters Jiya Rastogi (Saachi Bindra), a driven and ambitious transfer student with her sights firmly on the top colleges overseas. She is strong-willed, organized, and everything Mannu wishes he could be, but he isn’t!

When things heat up between them, it isn't always about love — it becomes about Mannu being compelled to see who he is, an aimless individual, who has his heart in the right place, but motivations all over the campus.

And he makes a cardinal error, rather than addressing his inability to be decisive, and he chooses to lie, and to cover up one lie, he makes a bigger lie, and in order to cover up the whole thing, he even creates a fake office, with fake employees trying to create an app named "Nothing."

Now we all have lied to get out of a situation, but this one blows out of proportion; what should have been a quick fix soon turns into a deceit that doesn’t sit well with anyone. And this is where the film excels, rather than opting for commercial or masala filmy tropes, the filmmaker opts for a more real approach. The kindness of parents, near and dear ones, teachers, which makes everyone’s college life memorable for all of us, and that one crucial moment where sense prevails. In this case, we got Don – Dean of Nothing (Vinay Pathak), Mannu's oddball professor, who turns out to be his unlikely mentor.

What is endearing about Mannu Kya Karegga is how true to life it is. Parent-child dialogues hurt with reality because they're so recognizable. Friendships, silences, midnight strolls along the campus, all those warm moments are permitted to breathe and feel natural.

The script by Saurabh Gupta and Radhika Malhotra eschews loud drama clichés for the quietude of actual, experienced moments. And cinematography fondly pictures Dehradun as a near-co-equal character — serene, lovely, and soothing.

The music is another highlight. With nine songs balancing soul and energy, the soundtrack adds layers to the storytelling rather than acting as filler. Humnawa and Fanaa Hua stand out, anchoring the emotions of the film and creating a soundtrack that lingers long after.

Debutante Vyom and Sacchi have poured their hearts out in their performance; they are as earnest as they are nuanced. When Vyom is fibbing, you find yourself empathizing with him. Saachi Bindra brings Jiya to life with quiet dignity and strength, and she's more than just love interest material. Seasoned actors like Kumud Mishra, Charu Shankar, Rajesh Kumar, and Brijendar Kala hold the fortress with their subtle performances.

Supported by Curious Eyes Films, the film is built on genuine performances, great music, an amazing screenplay, and an honest attempt to make something unique and refreshing, and it works. The film is perfectly balanced and put together with a lot of heart.