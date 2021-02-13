Manisha Koirala shares 'sun-soaked' photo, gives fans glimpse of her nomad life

Actress Manisha Koirala on Friday treated fans with a glimpse of her nomadic life via photos of herself 'preparing to go into soul searching' on her verified Instagram handle.

Hailing from Nepal, Manisha has done quite a few Bollywood films and has managed to make her mark in the industry. From her fantabulous acting in Dil Se, Bombay, Mann, Indian, Sanju, Akele Hum Akele Tum and Lajja to featuring in a segment in Netflix's Lust Stories, Manisha has always stunned the viewers with her performances.

She loves to travel and fill her life and diary with memories that are about experiences which he acquires during her travels.

On Friday, Manish shared two posts on her Instagram handle from her adventure to Pokhara in Nepal. She wrote alongside one post, "What a difference it makes when I make time to take short trips..preparing to go into soul searching.. bit like a #nomad."

The other photo, she captioned, "You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough." — Mae West. sun soaked."

Manisha often takes to her social media handles to share photos from her travel diaries. Earlier, she had treated fans with images of her trip to Pashupatinath temple and more.