Manisha Koirala reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh Khan again after Dil Se: 'In this industry, heroes...'

Manisha Koirala and Shah Rukh Khan impressed everyone with their chemistry in Dil Se. However, the duo never worked again in a film together. The film has completed 26 years recently and the actress opened up on the reason behind not working with the superstar again.

In an interview with Times Now, Manisha Koirala revealed why she never worked with Shah Rukh Khan again and said, “You will have to ask him. Actually, we had worked together before Dil Se in a film called Guddu which nobody knows about. In this industry, the heroes decide whom they want to work with, not the heroines. But Dil Se is an exceptional work from my repertoire. I count it among my best along with Mani’s Bombay and Sanjay’s Khamoshi and Heeramandi.”

Despite having an ensemble star cast, the film flopped at the box office. Talking about the same, the actress said, "My Hindi isn't all that good. During Dil Se, I had to depend a lot on my actors to put the scenes across. If I can reach out to a wider audience through the Hindi language, then I see no reason why I should not make a Hindi film. The whole idea of making films is to share the experience with the largest number of people. It isn’t a burning ambition to be a Hindi movie maker, just to be a movie maker, Tamil or any other language."

She further added, "A whole chunk of my life goes into every film of mine. It's important for the film to connect with people. To me, the process of film-making doesn't stop with the publicity alone. The marketing and projection need to be done properly, especially now when selling a product is as important as creating it. But I instinctively know when I’m making a mistake. When I was making my first Hindi film Dil Se I was sure I was getting it right. But it didn't work. So I must have got something wrong. I still stand by it. Interestingly, now people say Dil Se is one of my best works."

Manisha Koirala was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut Heeramandi which also starred Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha and Sharmin Segal among others in key roles. The series recently got renewed for a second season.

