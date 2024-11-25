At IFFI 2024, Manisha Koirala opened up about the negative influence she faced when she decided to work in OTT or even Bollywood.

Manisha Koirala opened up about the people discouraging her family when she tried her luck in films. This year, Manisha made her OTT debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actress recently attended a masterclass at the International Film Festival, conducted by filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, and there she recalled how initially people around her discouraged her from on a web series, and even when she decided to make a career in Bollywood.

Manisha recalled, "I think my career is all about initial doubt and eventual applause. When I entered the film industry, around 30 years ago, as we all know, the time was different, and yellow journalism was rampant; everyone questioned my decision to join the industry. Back in the day, no girl from a respected family should have been an actress. But after the success of my debut film and as I continued the journey, those who criticized me felt very proud to be associated with me. It was the same for me while doing a web series, being a film actor all my life.”

Similarly, Manisha said that when she was approached for Heeramandi, she had no doubt about venturing into OTT, "I never had a doubt about the project Heeramandi. I was drawn into the story from the beginning. I was confident about doing a web series, not only because it was Sanjay Leela Bhansali, whom I absolutely adore, but also because of the fact that streaming platforms are going to be an absolute game changer. Now we can see how OTT platforms are changing the business by opening the door to so many new filmmakers, writers, and new talents. So, I never had a doubt.” On the work front, Manisha will be next seen in Heeramandi Season Two.

Also read: Prakash Jha reacts to Ranbir's Animal, compares film's success with Donald Trump's win: 'Aisi kahani jab..' | Exclusive

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.