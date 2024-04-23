Twitter
Manisha Koirala recalls rejecting Dil Toh Pagal Hai due to insecurity with Madhuri Dixit: 'I didn't want to...'

Manisha Koirala recalls rejecting Yash Raj film due to her insecurity with Madhuri Dixit.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 23, 2024, 02:30 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Madhuri Dixit and Manisha Koirala's still from Lajja
Manisha Koirala, who is all set to entertain the audience once again with her upcoming series Heeramandi, recently recalled rejecting a Yash Raj film due to her insecurities with Madhuri Dixit and later regretting her decision. 

Not many know the fact that before Karisma Kapoor, it was Manisha Koirala who was offered Yash Chopra's Dil Toh Pagal Hai, however, she turned down the offer only to regret her decision later. In an interview with India Today, Manisha Koirala recalled, "One of the regrets that I have in my career is that I didn't do Yash Chopra's film. I was pitted against Madhuri ji [Dixit], and I got scared. I backed out of that project."

She added, “Every actor of my time, when Yash Ji was alive, wanted to work with him because he portrayed women so beautifully. I went to Yash Ji's office and told him, 'Sir, it is my dream to be your heroine, solo. You are pitting me against Madhuri ji'. Somehow [because of] better judgement of mine, I think I missed out."

However, the actress later shared the screen with Madhuri Dixit in Lajja and recalling that, she said, “Years later, when Raj Santoshi ji offered Lajja to me, I took it because I had done the mistake before. 'Lajja's' story was mind-blowing, it was women-centric, and I was bowled over by the subject. I think when you have a strong maker, and when you are confident in your own skin, the security comes. Also, I had done the mistake of letting go of a major project which could have been a landmark film in my career. I realised I didn't want to do that mistake again because of my silly insecurities. I am so glad I did it. I am so proud of Lajja.”

Meanwhile, Manisha Koirala will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi which also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman among others in key roles. The series marks Bhansali’s OTT debut and is scheduled to release on Netflix on May 1. 

