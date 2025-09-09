Manisha Koirala calls ongoing Gen Z protest a ‘black day for Nepal’: 'When bullets respond to...'
If the sources are to be believed, these violent protests have led to at least 19 deaths till now. These protests commenced after the government of Nepal imposed a ban on 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube, on September 4.
As the Gen Z protest in Nepal against the social media ban gains momentum, actress Manisha Koirala called it a "black day for Nepal". Taking to her Instagram, Koirala wrote: "Today is a black day for Nepal — when bullets respond to the voice of the people, outrage against corruption and demand for justice."
Reacting to Koirala's post, one of the Instagram users wrote: "Truly sad, Nepali government and law force is the most corrupted, it's so sad young people were killed by them for protesting against corruption. No hope for Nepal unless the whole government structure is corrected/revamped. Poor poor young children and their families.. RIP Angels."
Another one shared: "From India, I stand shaken and furious at the news from Nepal. A protest meant to be peaceful, led by the brave Gen Z youth, now counts 20 dead. Twenty dreams crushed, twenty voices silenced but not the movement. Nepal’s youth have shown the kind of courage and unity that shakes power to its core. I salute them, I mourn with them, and I demand that this strength rises in every corner of the world."
The third comment read, "KING SHOULD COME BACK AND BALEN AS PM. KING WILL CHECK PM AND PEOPLE WILL CHECK KING. Check and balance."
The district administration has imposed a curfew in many crucial areas of Kathmandu, including the parliament, the president's residence, and Singha Durbar, which houses the prime minister's office.
The United Nations has also demanded a swift and transparent inquiry into the escalating situation in Nepal. The UN rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement, "We are shocked by the killings and injury of protesters in Nepal today and urge a prompt and transparent investigation."
