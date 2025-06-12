Manish Gupta exposes his former driver, Rabijul Islam Lashka,r for 'framing him in a fake case' to extort money from him. The director shows evidence while speaking exclusively to DNA India.

Director-writer Manish Gupta (known for Rahsya, Section 375) exclusively opens up about being 'falsely' accused by his former driver-boy Rabijul Islam Lashkar for allegedly stabbing him with a kitchen knife. DNA India visits Manish at his office, where the alleged attack took place. Speaking about the incident, Manish denies all accusations and says, "The statement made by complainant Rabijul in the FIR is completely FALSE.” Rabijul claimed that Manish stabbed him knife in his stomach. While showing the CCTV photo of the staircase, where Rabijul is seen leaving the premises, Manish explains, “As you can clearly see in the CCTV footage screenshot, the complainant Rabijul is holding his right hand over his stomach. But just zoom in on his stomach, and you will see that there is no BLOOD! If he was stabbed with a knife, how could there be no blood? Because he was lying."

CCTV footage capturing Rabijul Islam Lashkar

Then Manish shows another CCTV footage minutes after Rabijul left the building, where he is seen walking out of the building casually. “As you can clearly see in the next CCTV footage video, the complainant Rabijul is walking very casually and in a carefree manner, not at all like a person who has been stabbed in the stomach with a knife”

Manish also presents Rabijul's FIR copy and exclaims, "The very first sentence of his statement in the FIR is totally false. He has falsely claimed that, 'For three years, Manish Gupta never paid my salary on time. That’s why we had arguments'." Manish displays his bank statement, where it's documented that Manish would pay Rabijul on time. "View my bank statements attached, which clearly show that for the past three years, I have always paid his salary on time, without fail. To the contrary, I have paid him advances that amount to much more than his salary. His statement, starting with a blatant lie, is evidence of his malafide intention."

Manish Gupta's bank statement with entries of paying Rabijul Islam Lashkar's salary

Ask Manish, how Rabijul framed him, and why would he do it, he adds, "The complainant Rabijul has inflicted these injuries on his own self. Just to create circumstances valid enough for filing an FIR. He has been coached, step by step, by third parties for whom filing false FIRs and extorting money is a regular business."

Rabijul Islam Lashkar- Manish Gupta's former driver and boy

The Stoneman Murders slams Rabijul and asserts that the whole scheme is an extortion racket where such crooked minds try to get quick money by framing influential people. “The complainant Rabijul’s motive in filing this false FIR is - extorting money in connivance with third parties who have coached and guided him," he says. Manish admits one mistake he made, "Meri yeh galti thi ki Maine iske police verification pe dhyaan nahi diya. He didn't do it, and I also let it go. After 3.5 years, if Rabijul can do this to me. Then I will only say that consider my case as an example, and don't appoint any househelp or driver without proper police verification." For the unversed, Manish has recorded his statement, submitted all the proofs, and police are investigating the matter. Manish concludes, “I have already submitted the above in my statement in a signed letter to the police."