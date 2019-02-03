Manikarnika Box Office: Kangana Ranaut starrer inches closer to Rs 75 crore mark, shows 50% growth on Day 9

Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi continues its glorious run at the box office in week two as well. The movie witnessed about 50% growth on day nine, in comparison to day eight box office collections. Manikarnika has managed to rake in a total of Rs 69.90 crore in nine days of its release. It is expected to cross the Rs 75 crore mark on Sunday.

Manikarnika managed to rake in a total of Rs 5.25 crore on its second Saturday at the ticket windows. At this point, the film is also facing competition from the new release Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Vicky Kaushal's URI: The Surgical Strike, which is still running successfully in theatres.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to share the box office figures of the film in week two. He wrote, "Day 8]: 50%... Will cross â‚¹ 75 cr mark today [Day 10]... [Week 2] Fri 3.50 cr, Sat 5.25 cr. Total: â‚¹ 69.90 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu"

Here's the full box office breakdown of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi -

Week 1:

Friday: Rs 8.75 crore

Saturday: Rs 18.10 crore

Sunday: Rs 15.70 crore

Monday: Rs 5.10 crore

Tuesday: Rs 4.75 crore

Wednesday: Rs 4.50 crore

Thursday: Rs 4.25 crore

Week 2:

Friday: Rs 3.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 5.25 crore

Total: Rs 69.90 crore

Manikarnika also marks the directorial debut of Kangana Ranaut and the Bollywood debut of popular TV actress Ankita Lokhande. The film boasts of an enselble cast with the likes of Danny Denzongpa, Suresh Oberoi, Zeeshan Ayyub among others. It'll be interesting to see when the film manages to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.