Maniesh Paul, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa discussed the birthday parties of Bollywood star kids, and how their 'return gift' policy left them stunned.

Birthday parties are all about celebration and exchanging gifts. Any attendee love to receive a return gift. However, if you ever attend a birthday bash of a star kid, there are high chance of you getting baffled. Recently, Maniesh Paul appeared on Harsh and Bharti's podcast, and there he talked about the lavish birthday parties hosted by stars.

In the podcast, Maniesh revealed that usually, the actors who host birthday parties set up a section of a Hamley's type of toy store from where kids can choose their return gift. The designated section has everything from cycles to toys, books, and bags. Basically, it is loaded with everything a child desires, and they can pick whatever they want. Maniesh discussed the same, and added, "I went to a superstar’s kid’s birthday party and my son was with me. He is a good boy otherwise, but here, he couldn’t take his eyes off the return gift stall. All the kids just ran towards that stall and they were all causing so much chaos. Even the parents were like, ‘I want this, give me that’.” Maniesh further revealed that he even saw a father carrying five bags of toys, while the boy was enjoying a candy.

Even Bharti and Harsh jumped into the conversation, and explained their interpretation, "When rich people throw birthday parties for their kids, they don’t just give one designated return gift. They put up a store at the party, like a Hamleys-type store. That store has school bags, cycles, everything and you can take whatever you want," Harsh added.

Bharti recalled that during Salman Khan's niece Ayat's birthday bash, she was excited to pick up things from the gift store. However, Bharti didn't pick up many things, and called Gola's nanny to pick up stuff. When she went to take gifts, she started asking Bharti to guide her in choosing the right gift, and that left her more embarrassed in front of celebrities.