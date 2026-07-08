Maniesh Paul's mother Urmil Paul passes away at 77, actor's team shares statement

Maniesh Paul's mother Urmil Paul has passed away in Delhi at the age of 77 years on Wednesday.

Maniesh Paul’s mother Urmil Paul passed away at the age of 77 in Delhi on Wednesday. The actor's team shared the news as she left for heavenly abode. The statement read, "They shared, “With great grief, we regret to inform you that actor Maniesh Paul lost his 77 year old mother today in Delhi. We request you to please pray for the departed soul. May she rest in eternal peace".



Maniesh shares a close-knit family life, and has not revealed much about it in the public domain. He is married to Sanyukta Paul, his childhood friend and longtime partner. They have two children, a daughter, Saisha, and a son, Yuvann. Despite his busy career, the family maintains a low profile and values togetherness.



On Mother's Day in May this year, the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari actor shared a few pictures with his mother and his wife taking care of his kids. "Meri maa Aur mere bachchon ki maa Happy Mother's Day And thank you for EVERYTHING," he captioned them on Instagram. Paul, who has hosted multiple reality shows on Indian TV, had often shared photos with his mother on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Maniesh Paul was last seen in the romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, that released on June 5. The David Dhawan directorial starred Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde in the leading roles with Maniesh, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Ali Asgar, Rakesh Bedi, and Kubbra Sait in pivotal roles.

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