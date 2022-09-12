Maniesh Paul makes fun of Malaika Arora's 'duck-like walk' at Filmfare Awards 2022, video goes viral

Credit: Filmfare/Instagram

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora, who is a style icon, often gets trolled for her ‘duck-like walk’. In 2021, a video of Malaika Arora went viral because of her walk. During the recent Filmfare Awards 2022, Maniesh Paul, who was hosting the show, made fun of the actress’ walk.

The same video has been uploaded by the official page of Filmfare on Instagram. In the clip, Maniesh can be heard saying, "Have you ever played golf?" Malaika replied "No." Maniesh said, "Golf courts are waiting for you to walk on them. (imitates Malaika's walk)." Malaika started laughing and said, "Phir se dikhaiye (Do that again)." Maniesh said, “Whenever you go for Pilates, we stand outside the venue. (imitates her walk again). Dogs are so happy when you walk around them and do this…(does a petting gesture). Do we have a fungus that you can't do the same with us?”

Watch video:

This left everyone including Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra and Malaika Arora in splits. Social media users also reacted to the clip. One of them wrote, “Manish is a real entertainer.” The second one said, “This is hilarious.” The third one said, “Filmfare awards or comedy nites???” The fourth person said, “This is amazing.”

Watch Malaika’s video:

Malaika Arora has been ruling the industry with her style, grace, and fitness. She sure knows how to carry herself with confidence, the actress has always been an inspiration to many. However, there are times when netizens troll Malaika for her walk, lifestyle, and bold attires.

Read: From being trolled for 'duck-like walk' to being called out for her clothes - Times when Malaika Arora came under fire

On the personal front, Malaika is dating Arjun Kapoor who is 12 years younger than her. They have always been vocal about their relationship in their interviews and keep sharing their lovey-dovey photos on Instagram. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl had tied the knot with Arbaaz Khan in 1998 and they officially divorced each other in 2017.

In a recent interview, Malaika has spoken about life after divorce and how dating a younger woman is often considered a 'sacrilege' in Indian society. The couple is often trolled for the age difference between them as Malaika turned 48 last year and Arjun turned 36 in 2021

Speaking to Hello magazine, the actress-model said, "It’s very important for women to have a life after a breakup or a divorce. There’s a misogynist approach to female relationships. It’s often considered a sacrilege for a woman to date a younger man." The actress even added that she is a reflection of her mother.