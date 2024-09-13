'Mangal ke...': This film became superhit due to its dialogues, had 2 superstars, made for only Rs 90 lakh, it earned..

Everyone remembers Rajesh Khanna when they hear 'Pushpa, I hate tears re!' but there is another one of the superstar's dialogues that became so popular, that it helped the film become a super hit at the box office.

Many dialogues in Hindi films are often more immortalised than the film itself. There are many such actors like Dilip Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan, who have worked in super hit films, but what stuck with the audience were the dialogues and the acting prowess, more than the film itself. Rajesh Khanna was one of those superstars in the Indian film industry who can never be forgotten. There are also many such dialogues in Rajesh Khanna's films which are forever in the minds of the audience.

We are talking about Rajesh Khanna's famous dialouge - 'Mangal, Mangal ke din paida hua tha aur Mangal ke din hi marega' - from the film 'Roti', one of the biggest hit films of its time. 'Roti' was released in 1974 starring Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz. It was a low-budget film but thanks to its popularity, it was a super hit.

'Roti', made for just Rs 90 lakhs, earned a whopping Rs 4 crore, despite clashing with 'Benaam' and 'Roti Kapda Aur Makaan'.

Kader Khan was reportedly paid Rs 1.21 lakhs for writing dialogues for the film. It was later remade in Telugu as 'Neram Nadi Kadu Akalidi', starring N.T. Rama Rao and Manjula.

The film was a major box-office success of the year and is considered to be a milestone in Manmohan Desai's career.

