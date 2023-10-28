Headlines

What is the concept of 'umpire's call' in DRS and ball-tracking, and why is it facing criticism?

'Absurd kind of bowling...': Danish Kaneria slams Mohammad Nawaz after Pakistan's narrow defeat against SA

Maneesh Sharma reveals why Tiger 3's ‘most exciting sequences' didn’t show up in trailer: 'We wanted people to...'

Keshav Maharaj’s ‘Jai Shree Hanuman’ comment after nail-biting win over Pakistan goes viral

Sharad Purnima 2023: Do's and don'ts to follow on Ashwin Purnima

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain's dominating, toxic behaviour becomes Ankita Lokhande's biggest weakness | Opinion

What is the concept of 'umpire's call' in DRS and ball-tracking, and why is it facing criticism?

'Absurd kind of bowling...': Danish Kaneria slams Mohammad Nawaz after Pakistan's narrow defeat against SA

IND vs ENG: Most ODI runs scored by Indian batters against England

10 Largest monuments built by Mughals

10 Animals that hunt elephants in the wild

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain's dominating, toxic behaviour becomes Ankita Lokhande's biggest weakness | Opinion

Maneesh Sharma reveals why Tiger 3's ‘most exciting sequences' didn’t show up in trailer: 'We wanted people to...'

Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi apologises to female journalist for misbehaving with her: 'Whatever she feels about...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Maneesh Sharma reveals why Tiger 3's ‘most exciting sequences' didn’t show up in trailer: 'We wanted people to...'

Tiger 3 director Maneesh Sharma reveals interesting details about Salman Khan-starrer, calls film 'big screen spectacle'.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 03:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Salman Khan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Tiger 3 which is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Recently, the director of the film spilled the beans on why the 'most exciting sequences' of the film were not included in the trailer or teaser and also revealed that the teaser and trailer only offered 1% of what is in store in the film.

Maneesh reveals, “We built the teaser and the trailer of Tiger 3 to show how Tiger's story moves forward but you haven’t even seen 1 % of what we have in store - we’re saving the best for the big screen!”

Maneesh further reveals, “Around 50-60 percent of the film are action sequences of great scale and we wanted to just give you a small peek into what you can expect. We want that surprise and the euphoria you feel when you're watching something you didnt even expect!”

He adds, “When you have a film like Tiger 3, it is important that you hold back and keep building  anticipation. Imagine if we'd just given everything away already! That's why we made sure that some of our most exciting sequences dont even show up on the trailer so that Tiger's fans can gasp and whistle and scream in the halls!”

Maneesh further says, “Tiger 3 is a big screen spectacle and we want people to come in and be thoroughly surprised. We want them to have a ‘Diwali Dhamaaka’ this year when Tiger 3 comes roaring into cinemas. If we can do that, well, thats what will give the team of Tiger 3 most joy!”

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by YRF, the spy film Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi and is scheduled to hit the theatres this Diwali (November 12). The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and will also have Shah Rukh Khan's action packed cameo. 

Read Salman Khan celebrates his 35 years in films with Tiger 3, calls it 'perfect gift' for fans: 'I love action genre'

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Inspirational Ideas for an Eco-Friendly Wedding

PM Modi to inaugurate India Mobile Congress on October 27, check details

Zee Auto Awards 2023: Range Rover vs BMW vs Audi vs Mercedes-Benz for 'Luxury Car of the Year' award

Big update on IPL 2024: BCCI likely to hold IPL, WPL 2024 auction on these dates; venue is…

Mahua Moitra writes to LS ethics panel head saying cannot appear on Oct 31, seeks fresh date

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE