Maneesh Sharma reveals why Tiger 3's ‘most exciting sequences' didn’t show up in trailer: 'We wanted people to...'

Tiger 3 director Maneesh Sharma reveals interesting details about Salman Khan-starrer, calls film 'big screen spectacle'.

Salman Khan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Tiger 3 which is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Recently, the director of the film spilled the beans on why the 'most exciting sequences' of the film were not included in the trailer or teaser and also revealed that the teaser and trailer only offered 1% of what is in store in the film.

Maneesh reveals, “We built the teaser and the trailer of Tiger 3 to show how Tiger's story moves forward but you haven’t even seen 1 % of what we have in store - we’re saving the best for the big screen!”

Maneesh further reveals, “Around 50-60 percent of the film are action sequences of great scale and we wanted to just give you a small peek into what you can expect. We want that surprise and the euphoria you feel when you're watching something you didnt even expect!”

He adds, “When you have a film like Tiger 3, it is important that you hold back and keep building anticipation. Imagine if we'd just given everything away already! That's why we made sure that some of our most exciting sequences dont even show up on the trailer so that Tiger's fans can gasp and whistle and scream in the halls!”

Maneesh further says, “Tiger 3 is a big screen spectacle and we want people to come in and be thoroughly surprised. We want them to have a ‘Diwali Dhamaaka’ this year when Tiger 3 comes roaring into cinemas. If we can do that, well, thats what will give the team of Tiger 3 most joy!”

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by YRF, the spy film Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi and is scheduled to hit the theatres this Diwali (November 12). The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and will also have Shah Rukh Khan's action packed cameo.

