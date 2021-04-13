Mandira Bedi strikes back at trolls for calling her daughter 'adopted street kid'

Actor and TV presenter Mandira Bedi on Monday hit back at trolls who passed derogatory remarks against her daughter, Tara.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Mandira Bedi shared screenshots of a few direct messages that she received from a couple of internets users, who hurled abuse and mocked her daughter Tara, whom Mandira adopted last year.

"Madam from which slumdog centre did you adopt your prop daughter?" wrote a social media user. Another commented, "The adopted street kid looks completely out of place…u greedy narcissists are scarring the slumdog for life."

Sharing a screenshot of the first message, Mandira wrote, "People like this need to be given a special mention @bollywoodforevaa. You got my attention, you piece of s**t."

On the screenshot of the abuse directed towards Mandira's daughter, the actor wrote, "More from the model citizen. He calls himself Rajesh Tripathi, which definitely isn’t his name because sickos like this are the biggest cowards too, who only know how to wag their tongues behind the shield of anonymity."

Last year, Mandira, who is married to filmmaker Raj Kaushal, had announced that they had adopted four-year-old Tara who is now a part of their family.

Alongside her family photo, Mandira wrote, "She has come to us like a blessing from above, our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit with eyes that sparkle like stars, sister to her Vir. Welcoming her home with open arms and pure love. Grateful, thankful. blessed…Tara Bedi Kaushal became a part of our family on 28th July 2020."

Mandira and Raj had welcomed their biological child Vir in June 2011.