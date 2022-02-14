Mandira Bedi shares marriage photos remembering late husband Raj Kaushal on wedding anniversary

It was in June 2021 when Mandira Bedi's husband-filmmaker Raj Kaushal passed away due to a heart attack. Mandira often writes down heartwarming notes in Raj's memory on her social media. Remembering her late husband, Mandira dropped their wedding pictures on her Instagram account on Monday, February 14.

The couple had tied the knot on the special occasion of Valentine's Day in 1999. Sharing the priceless moments, Mandira wrote, "It would have been our 23rd Wedding Anniversary today. #ValentinesDay" and added a heartbroken emoji. The couple looked lovely and beautiful on their D-Day, as seen from the beautiful clicks.



Mouni Roy, whose wedding with Suraj Nambiar was recently attended by Mandira, dropped a string of red heart emojis below the pictures. Several celebrities, including Rhea Chakraborty, Vishal Dadlani, Mithila Palkar, Arjun Bijlani, Saiyami Kher, and others, showered their love on the 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' actress.

The television host, actress, and fitness enthusiast was last seen portraying a negative character in the Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor starrer action-thriller 'Saaho' in 2019. She had achieved prominence on the Indian national television with superhit shows such as ‘Shanti - Ek Aurat Ki Kahani’ and ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’.

Raj Kaushal had directed films such as the musical romance drama 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi' and the comedy 'Shaadi Ka Laddoo' that also starred her wife. His last project was a crime drama series titled 'Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar' that was released on Amazon Prime Video in November 2021 after his demise. It was produced and directed by Raj himself.

Talking about their children, the couple had become proud parents to their son Vir Kaushal in 2011 and they had adopted a four-year-old daughter in 2020 and named her Tara Bedi Kaushal.