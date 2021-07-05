Mandira Bedi shares first post after husband Raj Kaushal's death, mourns loss with heartbreaking post

In a tragic loss, actress, television presenter and fitness enthusiast Mandira Bedi’s husband, filmmaker-producer Raj Kaushal passed on June 30 after suffering a heart attack. Mandira Bedi has now shared a throwback photo to mourn her husband’s demise in a heartbreaking post.

Taking to her Instagram, Mandira shared a a set of photos where Raj and her can be seen enjoying a glass of wine while posing for the camera. In one of the photos, Mandira also has a medal between her teeth. She captioned the photo with a heartbreak emoji.

On Sunday (July 4), Mandira changed her display photo to just the colour black to mourn her husband’s demise. Raj is survived by his wife Mandira, son Vir and daughter Tara. The last rites of Raj Kaushal were performed by Mandira in Mumbai. Actors Ashish Chowdhry, Ronit Roy, Dino Morea and other celebrities were present at the filmmaker's funeral.

Recently, Mandira’s close friend and music composer Sulaiman Merchant opened up about what happened a few hours before Raj's demise. He revealed that the producer had told his wife Mandira Bedi that he was having a heart attack upon which the latter acted immediately and called up their friend Ashish Chowdhry who landed up at their house as soon as he could.

"Raj was feeling uneasy in the evening, he took an antacid tablet (then)," Sulaiman said adding, "Time rolled by into the night, and around 4 am, Raj felt more uneasy. Raj told Mandira that he was getting a heart attack. Mandira acted swiftly and called Ashish Chaudhary, who rushed to their place. Mandira and Ashish put him in the car but he was losing consciousness. I think they drove off, taking him to the Lilavati Hospital if I'm not wrong. But in the next 5-10 minutes, they realised that he had no pulse. Before they reached the doctor, it was too late."