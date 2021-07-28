Mandira Bedi pens heartfelt note on daughter Tara's birthday, shares adorable photos with son Vir, late Raj Kaushal

Actor, host and fitness enthusiast Mandira Bedi is blessed with two adorable children, son Vir and daughter Tara. Mandira and her late husband Raj Kushal adopted Tara in 2020 and on Wednesday (July 28) celebrated her fifth birthday.

Mandira took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos with her and Tara. One photo had Tara and Vir posing for the camera while the last one is a family photo reminiscent of the happier times. While sharing the pictures, Mandira penned a heartfelt note for Tara.

She wrote, “28th July ! One year today since you came into our lives, sweet sweet Tara.. And so we celebrate you today.. it’s your 5th birthday, my baby. I love you so much #beginagain.”

Reacting to Mandira’s post, Mouni Roy commented, “My babies,” with heart emojis. Actor Vidya Malavade wrote, “Aww ..god blesss our angel Taroooo & her beautiful mommy .. Sending an ocean of love to you my M,” while Hansika Motwani commented, “Happy birthday Tara. God bless.”

Ronit Roy commented, “Happiest 5th Tara. Wish you a life filled with love and joy,” and dancer Mukti Mohan wrote, “Our (star and heart emoji) Happiest Birthday to you!!”

Mandira’s fans also wished little Tara a very happy birthday. Netizens also pointed out how Tara looks so much happier and loved in these photos.

For the unversed, Mandira Bedi lost her husband Raj Kaushal on June 30 after he suffered a heart attack. The sudden tragedy left the actress, her family and friends completely shocked and grief stricken. Since Raj’s demise, Mandira has been sharing photos with him to mourn her loss and remember him.

On Monday, Mandira shared a photo of a note which read, “ I am worthy. I am capable. I am loved. I am strong…” “Time to #beginagain My #dailyaffirmation,” she captioned her post.

Filmmaker Raj Kaushal had directed films like ‘Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi’ and ‘Shaadi Ke Laddoo’.