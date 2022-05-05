Mandira Bedi gets brutally trolled for posting pool photos with male friend, disables Instagram comments

Mandira Bedi/Instagram

Mandira Bedi's husband, Raj Kaushal, died a few months ago. Despite the fact that the actress has been going through a terrible period, she is focusing on herself and her children. She's been updating her admirers on social media with workout photos and motivational quotes. On Tuesday, Mandira uploaded a series of pool images with her male pal on Instagram. Netizens, on the other hand, decided to troll her.

She captioned the post with her friend, "Happy Birthday Adi. This photograph says it all. What you mean to me. How long we have know each other. What our equation is. And how much I trust you (to do this in #covidtimes) #sumsitup. May more happiness love and success find it's way to you. Love you, my dearest friend from the age of 17! @adimots.”



As soon as she shared the images, she was bombarded with hateful remarks. Mandira later turned off the comments post receiving such comments.

In June of last year, Raj Kaushal died of a heart attack. Following her husband's death, Mandira revealed details about her life. Mandira told PTI that her greatest source of motivation is her children.



She'd stated, "My motivation to keep working, striving and doing better... My greatest motivation is my children. Everything I do, I do for them. They are my reason to carry on, my reason to live, to do better, to be better. They are the reason that I have courage, strength, the reason for me to earn. I need to be a good parent for them."



Mandira often writes down heart-warming notes in Raj's memory on her social media. Remembering her late husband, Mandira dropped their wedding pictures on her Instagram account on Monday, February 14.



Mandira wrote, "It would have been our 23rd Wedding Anniversary today. #ValentinesDay" and added a heartbroken emoji.