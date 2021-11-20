Mandira Bedi does 33 handstands in a row – WATCH viral video

Mandira Bedi enjoys working out. When she's not on set, the actress can be seen engaged in her exercise routines in the little corners of her own home. Mandira swears by yoga and high-intensity workouts. The actor frequently updates her Instagram stories with her training progress in the hopes of inspiring her fans to get serious about fitness.

Mandira Bedi recently shared a video of herself executing 11 handstands in a succession, which has gone viral on the internet.

Take a look-

Mandira may be seen in one of the photos practising yoga in the Cobra position, with her torso stretched in a plank position and her upper body elevated to look up. In another photo, Mandira can be seen bending to touch one of her bent legs with one hand while holding the other bowed leg with her other hand, which is folded about her back. Mandira appeared joyful in her detox period, dressed in a tie-dye pink tank top and navy blue exercise pants.

Yoga has numerous health advantages. It aids in the development of bodily strength, balance, and flexibility. Yoga, when included in a daily exercise regimen, aids in the enhancement of energy and the reduction of stress. It also aids in the maintenance of a healthy heart.