Mandira Bedi celebrates her 'bday eve' by the pool, breaks the internet posing in sexy pink bikini

Mandira Bedi loves bikinis and swimming and it is evident from her latest photos wherein she posted photos in a pink bikini on her birthday eve, on Wednesday. For the unversed, Mandira is all set to celebrate her 49th birthday tomorrow and is currently stationed at a beach house in Alibaug.

On the occasion of her birthday eve, Mandira Bedi dropped a photo and looked sexy in a gorgeous bright pink bikini. She completed her look with a pair of reflecting shades and a silver neckpiece.

As she shared the picture on her Instagram story, Mandira Bedi wrote, "Bday Eve" as the caption.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Mandira spoke about how she believes in keeping it all-natural and does not believe in going through artificial treatments to look young.

Mandira said, "As far as aging is concerned, I am not a person who believes in anything unnatural. I have got lines on my forehead, so be it, the laugh lines add to my personality. I have a thing against using botox and fillers. That’s not my thing at all. My face is what it is. It is aging the way it is. I like to keep it real. I have not injected anything to my face, I have not tried any unnatural process to change the way I look. I am all-natural and want to keep it that way as long as I can."

For the uninformed, Mandira Bedi is married to director-producer Raj Kaushal. The couple has two kids - son Veer and daughter Tara. They adopted Tara in July last year.