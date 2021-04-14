Headlines

Mandira Bedi celebrates her 'bday eve' by the pool, breaks the internet posing in sexy pink bikini

Mandira Bedi is married to director-producer Raj Kaushal. The couple has two kids - son Veer and daughter Tara.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 14, 2021, 10:36 PM IST

Mandira Bedi loves bikinis and swimming and it is evident from her latest photos wherein she posted photos in a pink bikini on her birthday eve, on Wednesday. For the unversed, Mandira is all set to celebrate her 49th birthday tomorrow and is currently stationed at a beach house in Alibaug. 

On the occasion of her birthday eve, Mandira Bedi dropped a photo and looked sexy in a gorgeous bright pink bikini. She completed her look with a pair of reflecting shades and a silver neckpiece. 

As she shared the picture on her Instagram story, Mandira Bedi wrote, "Bday Eve" as the caption. 

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Mandira spoke about how she believes in keeping it all-natural and does not believe in going through artificial treatments to look young.

Mandira said, "As far as aging is concerned, I am not a person who believes in anything unnatural. I have got lines on my forehead, so be it, the laugh lines add to my personality. I have a thing against using botox and fillers. That’s not my thing at all. My face is what it is. It is aging the way it is. I like to keep it real. I have not injected anything to my face, I have not tried any unnatural process to change the way I look. I am all-natural and want to keep it that way as long as I can."

For the uninformed, Mandira Bedi is married to director-producer Raj Kaushal. The couple has two kids - son Veer and daughter Tara. They adopted Tara in July last year.

