Mandana Karimi, Bigg Boss 9, Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 actress hospitalised due to...: 'My last heartbeat turned out to be..'

Mandana Karimi informed her followers about her health scare and also reminded them about prioritising physical wellness above everything.

Actress Mandana Karimi, popularly known for Kya Kool Hai Hum, faced a severe health scare and was hospitalised. The Bigg Boss 9 runner-up updated and shared an update about her wellness to her followers and also informed them to prioritise themselves above materialistic things. For the unversed, Mandana was under medical care due to exhaustion, dehydration, and stress.

Sharing a carousel post of her undergoing medical tests, Mandana dropped a note, "I’ve been on the move for days, months straight, flights, events, late nights, meetings, chasing deadlines and dreams. The boss-lady energy has been real. But on Friday, my body said, 'not today'. What I thought was my last heartbeat turned out to be exhaustion, dehydration, and stress disguised as something far scarier."

She further wrote, "After days of tests, scans, and holding my breath, I got the sweetest news: my heart is strong. My body is fine. But the truth is i haven’t been fine to it. I’ve been running on adrenaline, ignoring its whispers, waiting until it had to scream.

Watching the ECO of my own heart, I couldn’t help but say, 'thank you'. Thank you for holding me when I push too far. Thank you for forgiving me every time I forget to slow down." At the end, she wrote, "This post is my reminder, and maybe yours too, that strength isn’t only about powering through. It’s also about pausing. It’s about honouring the body that carries us through it all, with grace, even when we don’t. To my heart, to my body: I see you. I appreciate you. I promise to take better care."

Check out the post

On the work front, Mandana rose to popularity with her performance in Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan's web series Sacred Games. Mandana was last seen in Anil Kapoor's digital movie Thar, which premiered on Netflix.