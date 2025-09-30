Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mandana Karimi, Bigg Boss 9, Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 actress hospitalised due to...: 'My last heartbeat turned out to be..'

Donald Trump's tariffs hit Indian exports; ADB lowers GDP projection to...

Strong earthquake of magnitude 7 jolts central Philippines, no tsunami warning

ACC meet drama: PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi forced to congratulate India, BCCI to take Asia Cup trophy issue to ICC

Good News for Delhi commuters! Traveling from AIIMS to Gurugram will be in minutes, NHAI to build 20 KM elevated corridor, check routes, details

India warns Pakistan against nuclear blackmail, CDS Gen Anil Chauhan says...

Delhi Airport introduces E-Arrival Card facility for foreign travellers; here's what it means

RCB set for Rs 17762000000 sale after maiden IPL win, top Indian businessman emerges as front-runner; it's not Mukesh Ambani or Gautam Adani

BIG WIN for Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Bombay High Court directs NCB to...

Donald Trump issues BIG warning to Hamas, gives deadline to respond to Gaza peace plan: 'Going to be very...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mandana Karimi, Bigg Boss 9, Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 actress hospitalised due to...: 'My last heartbeat turned out to be..'

Mandana Karimi, Bigg Boss 9, Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 actress hospitalised due to...:

Donald Trump's tariffs hit Indian exports; ADB lowers GDP projection to...

Donald Trump's tariffs hit Indian exports; ADB lowers GDP projection to...

Strong earthquake of magnitude 7 jolts central Philippines, no tsunami warning

Strong earthquake of magnitude 7 jolts central Philippines, no tsunami warning

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Mandana Karimi, Bigg Boss 9, Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 actress hospitalised due to...: 'My last heartbeat turned out to be..'

Mandana Karimi informed her followers about her health scare and also reminded them about prioritising physical wellness above everything.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 30, 2025, 08:57 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Mandana Karimi, Bigg Boss 9, Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 actress hospitalised due to...: 'My last heartbeat turned out to be..'
Mandana Karimi
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actress Mandana Karimi, popularly known for Kya Kool Hai Hum, faced a severe health scare and was hospitalised. The Bigg Boss 9 runner-up updated and shared an update about her wellness to her followers and also informed them to prioritise themselves above materialistic things. For the unversed, Mandana was under medical care due to exhaustion, dehydration, and stress. 

Sharing a carousel post of her undergoing medical tests, Mandana dropped a note, "I’ve been on the move for days, months straight, flights, events, late nights, meetings, chasing deadlines and dreams. The boss-lady energy has been real. But on Friday, my body said, 'not today'. What I thought was my last heartbeat turned out to be exhaustion, dehydration, and stress disguised as something far scarier."

She further wrote, "After days of tests, scans, and holding my breath, I got the sweetest news: my heart is strong. My body is fine. But the truth is i haven’t been fine to it. I’ve been running on adrenaline, ignoring its whispers, waiting until it had to scream.

Watching the ECO of my own heart, I couldn’t help but say, 'thank you'. Thank you for holding me when I push too far. Thank you for forgiving me every time I forget to slow down." At the end, she wrote, "This post is my reminder, and maybe yours too, that strength isn’t only about powering through. It’s also about pausing. It’s about honouring the body that carries us through it all, with grace, even when we don’t. To my heart, to my body: I see you. I appreciate you. I promise to take better care."

Check out the post

On the work front, Mandana rose to popularity with her performance in Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan's web series Sacred Games. Mandana was last seen in Anil Kapoor's digital movie Thar, which premiered on Netflix.  

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump's 100% movie tariff: Bejoy Nambiar, Priyanka Ghose reveal if Indian film industry will be affected by US President's new import duty
Donald's 100% movie tariff: Indian film industry will be affected by President
Donald Trump's aide makes BIG statement amid ongoing trade tensions: 'India must react...'
Donald Trump's aide makes BIG statement amid ongoing trade tensions: 'India...'
Delhi Airport introduces E-Arrival Card facility for foreign travellers; here's what it means
Delhi Airport introduces E-Arrival Card facility for foreign travellers; here's
Will Israel accept Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan? Will Hamas lay down arms?
Will Israel accept Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan? Will Hamas lay down arms?
Thamma star cast fees revealed: Rashmika Mandanna earns less than Ayushmann Khurrana, despite Pushpa 2's success, Nawazuddin Siddiqui only gets..
Thamma star cast fees revealed: Rashmika Mandanna earns less than Ayushmann
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE