Manav Gohil on playing villain in Binddii, is television female-oriented, does TV faternity deserves National Awards | Exclusive

Manav Gohil opens up about playing a negative character in Binddii, how the television fraternity is experimenting with the roles, concepts, due to the co-existence of OTT, and why TV industry cannot get recognition with National Awards.

Actor Manav Gohil, popularly known for Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii, Tenali Rama, C.I.D., Kkusum, and Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi, is back with another show, another interesting character. In the upcoming show Binddii, Manav is playing the negative lead. Ahead of the launch, Manav speaks to DNA India exclusively about his new projects and other topics.

Manav on playing villain in Binddii

Speaking about his character, Manav adds, "I've played negative characters before in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Kaamna, but the one I'm playing in Binddii is quite raw, rustic, a mafia milkman who aspires to become a powerful politician. This character was challenging, but interesting at the same time, because of the fact that it's different from the usual. Koi alag se toh soch raha hai ki Manav yeh bhi kar sakta hai. So that was inspiring for me that if the makers have this trust in me, I would like to work hard to see what I can bring to the table."

Manav on TV, being a female-oriented medium

Ask Manav if he thinks that TV is dominated by females only, and he says, "This is a misconception that TV is female-oriented. Acha project hona zaroori hai, regardless of gender. I don't feel that I didn't go my due. TV has given me due recognition, and most of the shows I've done are female-oriented. Even if you see superstars like Rajesh Khanna, most of his films were female-oriented, like Kati Patang, Aradhana, and Amar Prem. Even Anil Kapoor's Judaai and Gharwali Baharwali are female-oriented. It's important to be a part of a good project rather than nitpicking on film or shows based on titular roles. It's good for ego, but not for your growth."

Manav on the TV fraternity, should get considered for the National Awards

There was a debate a few months back that actors and artistes, technicians from television, are neglected for the National Awards. Manav shares his thoughts, "The National Award has to be deserved. If anyone has performed at that level, then the artiste deserves it, regardless of the medium they are serving. But there are times I disagree also because TV is mostly churning out daily soaps, and that might be on the level of winning a National Award. There are a few handpicked content on TV that can allow you that kind of liberty or to reach that level. I think we have our own awards, and we enjoy receiving them," Manav concludes with a smile. Manav's upcoming show Binddii will be airing from September 17th at 8.30 pm on Colors.