Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

When will India land its next cricket sponsor? IPL chairman breaks silence amid Asia Cup 2025

Karisma Kapoor, Priya Sachdev's lawyers' heated exchange during Sunjay Kapur's inheritance hearing goes viral: 'Don't shout at...'

AI love! Woman treats chatbot as husband, real partner also talks to it, know shocking details

Meet woman, who scored 700 marks out of 720 in NEET UG 2022, secured AIR 51, now pursuing MBBS from...

Meet Jatinder Singh, Punjab-born cricketer leading Oman against India and Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025

Who is Diella? Albania appoints AI minister, how does it work? Details here

Nepal Unrest: Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki to be interim Prime Minister

'I want him to...': Abhishek Sharma’s father reveals his wish ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash

As Dulquer Salmaan-backed Lokah continues blockbuster run, actor postpones his period drama Kaantha, new release date...

Manav Gohil on playing villain in Binddii, is television female-oriented, does TV faternity deserves National Awards | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
When will India land its next cricket sponsor? IPL chairman breaks silence amid Asia Cup 2025

When will India land its next cricket sponsor? IPL chairman breaks silence amid

Karisma Kapoor, Priya Sachdev's lawyers' heated exchange during Sunjay Kapur's inheritance hearing goes viral: 'Don't shout at...'

Karisma, Priya's lawyers' heated exchange during Sunjay's inheritance hearing

AI love! Woman treats chatbot as husband, real partner also talks to it, know shocking details

AI love! Woman treats chatbot as husband, real partner also talks to it

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Manav Gohil on playing villain in Binddii, is television female-oriented, does TV faternity deserves National Awards | Exclusive

Manav Gohil opens up about playing a negative character in Binddii, how the television fraternity is experimenting with the roles, concepts, due to the co-existence of OTT, and why TV industry cannot get recognition with National Awards.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 06:57 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Manav Gohil on playing villain in Binddii, is television female-oriented, does TV faternity deserves National Awards | Exclusive
Manav Gohil
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor Manav Gohil, popularly known for Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii, Tenali Rama, C.I.D., Kkusum, and Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi, is back with another show, another interesting character. In the upcoming show Binddii, Manav is playing the negative lead. Ahead of the launch, Manav speaks to DNA India exclusively about his new projects and other topics. 

Manav on playing villain in Binddii

Speaking about his character, Manav adds, "I've played negative characters before in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Kaamna, but the one I'm playing in Binddii is quite raw, rustic, a mafia milkman who aspires to become a powerful politician. This character was challenging, but interesting at the same time, because of the fact that it's different from the usual. Koi alag se toh soch raha hai ki Manav yeh bhi kar sakta hai. So that was inspiring for me that if the makers have this trust in me, I would like to work hard to see what I can bring to the table." 

Manav on TV, being a female-oriented medium

Ask Manav if he thinks that TV is dominated by females only, and he says, "This is a misconception that TV is female-oriented. Acha project hona zaroori hai, regardless of gender. I don't feel that I didn't go my due. TV has given me due recognition, and most of the shows I've done are female-oriented. Even if you see superstars like Rajesh Khanna, most of his films were female-oriented, like Kati Patang, Aradhana, and Amar Prem. Even Anil Kapoor's Judaai and Gharwali Baharwali are female-oriented. It's important to be a part of a good project rather than nitpicking on film or shows based on titular roles. It's good for ego, but not for your growth."

Manav on the TV fraternity, should get considered for the National Awards

There was a debate a few months back that actors and artistes, technicians from television, are neglected for the National Awards. Manav shares his thoughts, "The National Award has to be deserved. If anyone has performed at that level, then the artiste deserves it, regardless of the medium they are serving. But there are times I disagree also because TV is mostly churning out daily soaps, and that might be on the level of winning a National Award. There are a few handpicked content on TV that can allow you that kind of liberty or to reach that level. I think we have our own awards, and we enjoy receiving them," Manav concludes with a smile. Manav's upcoming show Binddii will be airing from September 17th at 8.30 pm on Colors.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Revealed: How is Karisma Kapoor dealing with Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30000 crore inheritance dispute? 'She is in Mumbai and totally...'
Revealed: How is Karisma Kapoor dealing with Sunjay Kapur's inheritance dispute?
THIS Company announces major restructuring, set to lay off 9000 employees to save over Rs 88000000000 by 2026 end
THIS Company announces major restructuring, set to lay off 9000 employees...
Diljit Dosanjh is stunned listening to Aryan Khan's rap in Tenu Ki Pata, Shah Rukh Khan hopes his son 'didn't trouble' the singer - Watch video
Shah Rukh Khan shares BTS video of Diljit Dosanjh, Aryan Khan from Tenu Ki Pata
Meet 16-year-old boy who went viral for his Hitler-style 'Jai Nepal' speech, now becomes voice of Gen Z protests in Nepal
Meet 16-year-old boy who went viral for his Hitler-style 'Jai Nepal' speech, now
A Journey to Bring Healing Home: Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla at TEDx Mumbai 2025
Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla's TEDx Talk: Bringing Healing Home
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE