Man who threatened to blow up Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat arrested, details inside

On January 6, an unidentified man had called Maharashtra police and threatened to carry out bomb blasts at popular locations in Mumbai, including Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat. The Mumbai police immediately reacted to the threat and traced the call.

The number was traced to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra police contacted Jabalpur police and shared the details with them. The man was identified as Jitesh Thakur from Jabalpur’s Ganganagar area and arrested from his residence.

As told to Lehren, CSP Alok Sharma said, “We received a call from the Maharashtra police saying that a call claiming to carry terrorist attacks was made from Jabalpur. They sought our help in arresting the man. We have picked him up and have booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.” As per the entertainment portal, the accused has been booked under sections 182, 505, and 506 of the IPC.

It was also found out Thakur is a repeat offender and has made such hoax calls in the past as well to the CM Helpline and Dial 100. “He does not have any motive. He often gets drunk and then makes these calls. We found out that his married life has not been going smooth because of which he has been disturbed lately”, revealed CSP Alok Sharma to the publication.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's 'Zero' in 2018 opposite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The actor has made no official announcement about his upcoming projects, but he has been spotted several times shooting for his next film 'Pathan' under Yash Raj Films banner. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles and is being directed by Siddharth Anand, who helmed the blockbuster 'War' for YRF in 2019.