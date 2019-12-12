Search icon
'Man who stole my first film from me': Arjun Kapoor on calling Varun Dhawan 'Guruji'

During an interaction, Arjun Kapoor was asked the reason behind calling Varun Dhawan 'Guruji'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 12, 2019, 09:01 AM IST

Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor made their Bollywood debut in the same year 2012. VD was seen in Karan Johar's Student of the Year, while Arjun starred in Habib Faisal's Ishaqzaade. Before foraying in Bollywood, the handsome hunks worked together in a short film which was even shown on Koffee With Karan when they made an appearance together. Varun and Arjun are yet to work together in a Bollywood film but they have been buddies since childhood.

Interestingly, Arjun calls Varun as 'Guruji' and when he was asked the reason behind it, the Panipat actor stated, "Man who stole my first film (Student of the Year) from me." Arjun further shared, "He does films only because he gets to market them later. I have to say that he is ready to do anything for marketing his films."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun had two releases in 2019. First was India's Most Wanted directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. The latest is Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat in which the actor played the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau and starred alongside Sanjay Dut and Kriti Sanon.

Arjun's next film is an untitled romantic comedy being helmed by debutante Kaashvie Nair. In the film, the actor is paired opposite Rakul Preet Singh for the first time. 

Talking about Varun, the actor had only one release in 2019, that is, Kalank directed by Abhishek Varman and co-starring Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt.

He has two releases in 2020 - Street Dancer 3D and Coolie No. 1.

