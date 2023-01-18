Search icon
Man irked with repeated telecast of Amitabh Bachchan's Sooryavansham writes to Set Max: 'It affects my mental health'

After reading this letter, you would relate to the pain of the frustrated viewer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

Sooryavansham

Amitabh Bachchan's family drama Sooryavansham is one of the most viewed films on Sony Max. Till now, there have been countless re-runs of the film, and it has even attained cult status.  Over the years, the telecast of the film on Sony Max has attained a pop-culture reference, and it even inspired several memes as well. 

Amid the massive popularity, a viewer is frustrated with Sooryavansham's telecast on the channel. Thus, he drafted a hilarious letter, asking some honest, and burning questions related to Bachchan's film.

The letter drafted in Hindi, says "Nivedan hai ki aapke channel ko Sooryavansham feature film ke telecast ka theka prapt hua hai, aapki krupa se hum aur humara parivar Heera Thakur aur unke parivar (Radha, Gauri, and etc) ko aache se jaan chuke hai. Main aapke channel se yeh jaanna chahta hoon ki aapka channel ab tak kitni baar iss film ka prasaran kar chuka hai? Bhavishya mein kitni baar aur iss film aur telecast kiya jayega. Yadi humari maansik stithi pe iska viprit asar (paagalpan) aata hai. Toh iska jimmedar kaun hoga? Krupa suchna dene ka kasth kare. (Your channel has the viewing rights of the film. I and my family are well-versed with Heera Thakur and his family. I want to know how many times you have telecast the film. Also, how many times will you telecast in the future as well? If the film affects our mental health, whom should we consider responsible? Kindly let me know)." 

Here's the letter

Within 30 minutes of upload, several netizens related to the letter, and they said, "I feel your pain bro." A user wrote, "This can happen only in India! A man’s frustration over repeated telecast of a super flow movie becomes a news! Thanks God but sumone cud feel the way i too felt." Another user wrote, "Ohh bhaisabh... next level frustration (Man! this is next level frustration)." A netizen said, "This is from every indian who watches sony set max. Bhaiya. Aur bhi 2-3 films hai wo bhi add kardo (There are 2-3 more films, kindly add those as well)." 

For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Sooryavansham was released with mixed reviews and went on to underperform at the box office. However, the film became a super success on satellite. 

