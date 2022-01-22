Man behind Allu Arjun's Hindi voice, Shreyas Talpade mouths iconic dialogue from 'Pushpa: The Rise' at airport- Watch

The craze of 'Pushpa The Rise: Part One' is getting intense with every passing day. From cricketers to common man, everyone is in awe of Allu Arjun's Pushparaj. The film's Hindi dubbed has also broken several records and it has become a surprise hit. But do you know the man behind Allu Arjun's Hindi dub? It is actor Shreyas Talpade. He is the voice of Pushparaj, and he was in sync with the potent persona of the Pushpa.

Recently Shreyas was spotted at the airport and while getting papped, the paparazzi asked him to mouth the famous introductory line of the film. The 'Iqbal' actor acknowledged their request and said, "Arey Pushpa naam sunn ke flower samjhe kya....fire hai main."

Watch Shreyas mouthing iconic line of Pushparaj

As the video dropped on social media, the Pushpa fans went crazy and they went on to praise the actor's effective voice. "Ye hui subha subha acchi post." While another fan said, "One of the best Energetic Actor missing form Bollywood industry." A user suggested the actor by saying, "This is what you need to show." "He killed it wd his voice," such comments certifies the fact that Shreyas has left a solid impression on people's mind with his voice.

Even the Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul broke the internet when he grooved to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's item song 'Oo Antava' and 'Saami Saami' from the recent blockbuster 'Pushpa'. Kili posted a video lip-syncing to Allu Arjun's famous dialogue from the film, “Pushpa naam sunke flower samjhe kya? Flower nahi, fire hu main, Jhukunga nahi.”

Dressed in a traditional Masaai ensemble, Kili captivated everyone with his brilliant performance. The video is doing the rounds on social media and currently has more than 1,82,000 likes on the photo and video sharing platform.