Mamta Kulkarni opened up about returning to Mumbai after 25 years, where she was for all these years, and what was her relationship with Vicky Goswami. Mamta compared herself to Gautam Buddha and admitted that she even missed her father's funeral because Vicky was inside the jail.

Actress Mamta Kulkarni has given her first interview after returning to Mumbai and revealed where was she in all these years, why she disconnected herself from glamour world. For the unversed, Mamta returned to Mumbai after 25 years in December 2024 after Mamta returned to India after Bombay HC dropped FIR in the Rs 2000 crore drug case. She got a clean chit in the case.

Mamta interacted with News18 and there she revealed her equation with Vicky Goswami, and clarified that she was never married to him. "I'm still single. Main bharmchari hoon. I'm single, but not ready to mingle. Woh desire ki jo body hoti hai, woh khaak kar diya Maine." She also revealed that when Vicky was inside the jail, she decided not to return to Mumbai. "Maine is chakkar mein apne father, apne guruji ka funeral miss kiya." However, now she calls Vicky "Bhai," and she also revealed that she has blocked him, and don't want her name to be associated with him anymore.

When asked why did she left Bollywood and where did she go, Mamata compared her journey with Gautam Buddha, and said, "Main satya ki khoj mein nikli thi. Jaise Gautma Budh nikle the. Main bas tap kar rahi thi, bhakti mein leen thi."

Mamta also recalled quitting Bollywood at the peak of her career, "Mere pass 40 filmein thi, 3 flats the, 4 gaadiyaan thi, 50 concerts kiye the worldwide. But Maine sab chhodh diya tha."

When asked if she is willing to make a comeback in Bollywood after returning to Mumbai, Mamta said, "I am not here to go back to Bollywood. I'm finding a middle path and will continue walking on my spiritual path. Har cheez ek umar ke saath achi lagti hai. I've enjoyed that phase, but I've moved on now."

