Former actress Mamta Kulkarni's name was linked with the interntional drug lord Vicky Goswami when she used to visit him in jail in Dubai in the early 2000s.

Mamta Kulkarni, who was a popular actress in the 1990s in the Hindi film industry, has finally returned to India after 25 years. She had made a big revelation about her relationship with the international drug lord Vicky Goswami in her latest interview. Reports had claimed that Mamta is married to Vicky, but now the actress has clarified that she is still single.

Talking to News18 Showsha, the Karan Arjun actress said, "I am not married to Vicky, he is not my husband. I am still single. I have not married anyone. Vicky and I have had a relationship but I blocked him 4 years ago. Vicky is a good man, he has a good heart. Everyone from the film industry used to visit him, so I also went to meet him."

"But I was also the last person from the film industry to meet Vicky. When I came to know about his truth, I left him. He was in Dubai jail. I started meditating to get him out of jail. Vicky came out of jail in 2012. I met him in 2016. After that he was arrested again. He is my past now. I have left him", further said the actress, who was worked with stars Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty.

Mamta Kulkarni's name was linked with Vicky Goswami when she used to visit him in jail in Dubai in the early 2000s. In 2016, the former actress was named as one of the accused, along with Vicky, involved in supplying ephedrine for illicit manufacture of methamphetamine to a Rs 2000 crore international drug racket.

