In a recent interview, Mamta Kulkarni admitted she was in a relationship with Vicky Goswami and revealed if she married him.

Mamta Kulkarni returned to India after 25 years and recently opened up about her life after quitting Bollywood. In a recent interaction, Mamta Kulkarni finally admitted that she was in a relationship with drug lord Vicky Goswami. While speaking to IANS, Mamta said that she was dating Vicky Goswami but she never married him.

For many years there have been speculations about Vicky and Mamta's relationship. However, the actress set her record straight, and confessed that she and Vicky were romantically involved. Sharing the chronicle of her relationship, Mamta said, "I met Vicky Goswami in 1996 and in 1997 he was arrested in a drugs case. He remained in jail for 12 years. During this time he asked to meet me, after which I met him once." She further said, "Yes, it is true that I was in a relationship with Vicky Goswami and will always have love for him."

Mamta also clarified that she did not marry Vicky. While Vicky was in jail for 12 years, Mamta was celibate. Speaking about the same, the actress said, "During this time I focussed all my attention towards spirituality. I had come to take a 'snan' in the Kumbh Mela in 2012 and after that, Vicky Goswami also went to Kenya. I am not married to Vicky Goswami. I remained celibate for 12 years and during this period I did not even eat onion and garlic." Mamta also revealed that it's been eight years since she moved on from the relationship, and it's all over for her.

For the unversed, In 2017, Thane Police issued a non-bailable warrant against actress Mamta Kulkarni and drug lord Vicky Goswami in connection with a drug haul case. Mamta returned to India after Bombay HC dropped FIR in the Rs 2000 crore drug case, and got a clean chit in the case.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also read: Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja is FINALLY making Bollywood debut, 14000 girls auditioned to be his heroine, film will..

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us