Former actress Mamta Kulkarni may have quit showbiz, but her controversial past isn't allowing her to move forward. After being expelled from being the Mahamandaleshwar at Kinnar Akhara, she appeared on Aap Ki Adalat, addressing some burning questions. In the show, Mamta opened up about her controversial semi-nude, topless photoshoot for Stardust magazine. Sharing her thoughts behind it. Mamta said at that time, she had no idea about sex or nudity.

Mamta claimed that at that time, she was in ninth standard, and shown a photo of Demi Moore by the Stardust people, and didn't feel to be obscene. The Karan Arjun actress said, "I was then studying in ninth standard. I was shown a picture of Demi Moore by the Stardust people, which I did not find to be obscene. I had also once said at one time, "I am still a virgin." Since I did not know anything about sex, I didn't know anything about nudity. In the last 23 years, I have not seen any p********hy."

Did Mamta Kulkarni offer Rs 10 crore Dakshina to Kinnar Akhara

Ever since she was promoted to Mahamandelshwar of Kinnar Akhara, there were allegations that Mamta offered Rs 10 crore to Akhara for the position. When asked her about the same, Mamta dismissed the allegations and said that she doesn't even have Rs 1 crore in bank account, and her bank accounts are frozen. The Krantiveer actress further claimed that she borrowed money from someone to offer Rs 2 lakh Dakshina to Akhara. Mamta said, ""Forget Rs 10 crore; I do not have even Rs 1 crore with me. My bank accounts are frozen. I had to borrow Rs 2 lakh from somebody to offer as 'dakshina' to my guru when I was made Mahamandaleshwar."

After being appointed as Mahamandaleshwar, Mamta and Laxmi Narayan Tripathi got expelled from Akhara based on violation of Akhara regulations.

